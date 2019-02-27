Jason Biggs Cast as Lead in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Geniuses’

“Orange Is The New Black” and “American Pie” star Jason Biggs has been cast in the lead role opposite Maggie Lawson in the upcoming Fox multi-camera comedy pilot “Geniuses,” Variety has learned.

Biggs will play Mike, an affable, enthusiastic dad and husband to Cay (Lawson), who is described as a true Jersey girl. While Mike is definitely not cerebral, Cay can be tough and blunt when she needs to be, with a strong intuition and a nose for BS, which is a useful skill at her job as a pit boss at an Atlantic City casino.

The pilot follows the blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Lon Zimmet will write and executive produce, while Jonathan Judge will direct.

As well as starring in four “American Pie”-related movies, Biggs previously toplined the CBS comedy series “Mad Love.” He is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham, while Lawson is repped by Gersh, Alchemy Entertainment, and attorney Michael Schenkman.

“Geniuses” is one of six comedies in the works at Fox for the 2019-2020 season. Also on the slate are animated comedies “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville,” which both received straight-to-series orders at the broadcast network.