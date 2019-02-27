×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Biggs Cast as Lead in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Geniuses’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Biggs Charlie Foxtrot ABC
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

“Orange Is The New Black” and “American Pie” star Jason Biggs has been cast in the lead role opposite Maggie Lawson in the upcoming Fox multi-camera comedy pilot “Geniuses,” Variety has learned.

Biggs will play Mike, an affable, enthusiastic dad and husband to Cay (Lawson), who is described as a true Jersey girl. While Mike is definitely not cerebral, Cay can be tough and blunt when she needs to be, with a strong intuition and a nose for BS, which is a useful skill at her job as a pit boss at an Atlantic City casino.

The pilot follows the blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Lon Zimmet will write and executive produce, while Jonathan Judge will direct.

As well as starring in four “American Pie”-related movies, Biggs previously toplined the CBS comedy series “Mad Love.” He is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham, while Lawson is repped by Gersh, Alchemy Entertainment, and attorney Michael Schenkman.

“Geniuses” is one of six comedies in the works at Fox for the 2019-2020 season. Also on the slate are animated comedies “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville,” which both received straight-to-series orders at the broadcast network.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Jason Biggs Charlie Foxtrot ABC

    Jason Biggs Cast as Lead in Fox Comedy Pilot 'Geniuses'

    “Orange Is The New Black” and “American Pie” star Jason Biggs has been cast in the lead role opposite Maggie Lawson in the upcoming Fox multi-camera comedy pilot “Geniuses,” Variety has learned. Biggs will play Mike, an affable, enthusiastic dad and husband to Cay (Lawson), who is described as a true Jersey girl. While Mike is definitely not [...]

  • Alanna Ubach

    ABC's Hannah Simone Comedy Pilot Casts Alanna Ubach

    Alanna Ubach has joined the cast of the untitled single-camera comedy pilot at ABC that hails from Hannah Simone, Variety has learned. Simone will star in, write, and executive produce the project, which is inspired by Simone’s family. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid have always been close, but after she [...]

  • Mike Vogel participates in the &quot;Childhood's

    Mike Vogel Cast in 'Triangle' Pilot at ABC

    Mike Vogel has been cast in the lead role for the forthcoming ABC pilot “Triangle.” He will play David Roman, an orphan who bounced between foster homes growing up. Roman’s life has always been a bit of a rollercoaster, but when the plot starts he is hoping to begin a new life with his daughter [...]

  • Villains book series by Serena Valentino

    Disney+ to Develop Series Based on Iconic Disney Villains

    Disney+ is developing a scripted series that will focus on iconic Disney villains, Variety has learned from sources. The series is currently titled “Book of Enchantments” and will be based on the “Villains” book series penned by Serena Valentino. It will tell the origin stories of Disney characters like Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” The Beast [...]

  • Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million

    Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million to 'Bones' Profit Participants

    An arbitrator has ordered Fox to pay $179 million to profit participants in the long-running drama series “Bones,” finding that top executives lowballed revenue from the show and gave false testimony. In his ruling, arbitrator Peter Lichtman blasted several Fox executives by name, including Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Peter Rice, saying they gave “false [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad