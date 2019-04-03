You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Richard Lovely’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Alexander Broadway
CREDIT: Ryan Miller/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Alexander, who is best known for his nine-year stint as the iconic character George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” has boarded the Fox single-camera comedy pilot “Richard Lovely,” Variety has learned.

The project follows the title character, who is the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” Richard doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Alexander will voice Mr. Mouse, who will be an animated character. He joins already announced cast members Thomas Lennon, who will play the titular author, Wendie Malick, Nicole Sun, Asif Ali, Nicole Richie, Mason Shneiderman, Kai Cech, and Thom Nemer.

Alexander’s recent credits include appearances on another Fox show, “The Orville,” as well as the CBS “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon.” He is represented by Carol Yumkas at Yumkas Entertainment, James Murray at Abrams Artists, and Marc Golden at Gendler-Kelly.

Billy Finnegan will write and executive produce “Richard Lovely.” Alex Hardcastle will serve executive producer in addition to directing the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television will produce. Finnegan is an executive producer and writer on the Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie.” His other credits include writing for “The Real O’Neals,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • The Code CBS

    TV Review: 'The Code' on CBS

    CBS’s latest procedural stays in what’s become the network’s very particular comfort zone: The world of military court. In the wake of the naval-justice franchise “NCIS” (itself a spinoff of long-ago CBS standby “JAG”), the network perhaps most closely adherent to formula has put together “The Code,” a deeply familiar-feeling product. On “The Code,” lawyers [...]

  • Jason Alexander Broadway

    'Seinfeld' Star Jason Alexander Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Richard Lovely’

    Jason Alexander, who is best known for his nine-year stint as the iconic character George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” has boarded the Fox single-camera comedy pilot “Richard Lovely,” Variety has learned. The project follows the title character, who is the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” Richard doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Composer on the Final Season's 'Intense and Epic' Score

    Ramin Djawadi may not yet be a household name, but his music is surely among the best known of any television series of the past decade. He has scored all 67 episodes of “Game of Thrones” and is now putting the finishing touches on the final six, which begin airing April 14 on HBO. The German-Iranian [...]

  • In the Dark CW

    TV Review: 'In the Dark' on the CW

    “In the Dark” isn’t subtle about wanting to be, as the CW would put it, daring and defiant. Corinne Kingsbury’s new drama brands its heroine so aggressively as an anti-heroine that hardly a scene goes by without a reminder that Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a surly alcoholic with a taste for one-night stands and crippling [...]

  • Elaine Welteroth

    Elaine Welteroth on Life After Teen Vogue and Career Advice for Young Women

    After 10 years of following other people’s stories, Elaine Welteroth is finally telling her own. Since leaving her post as the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, Welteroth has written a memoir, “More Than Enough,” that hits shelves this summer and has a new on-air job as one of three judges on the revamped “Project Runway” — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad