‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Richard Lovely’

Jason Alexander, who is best known for his nine-year stint as the iconic character George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” has boarded the Fox single-camera comedy pilot “Richard Lovely,” Variety has learned.

The project follows the title character, who is the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” Richard doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Alexander will voice Mr. Mouse, who will be an animated character. He joins already announced cast members Thomas Lennon, who will play the titular author, Wendie Malick, Nicole Sun, Asif Ali, Nicole Richie, Mason Shneiderman, Kai Cech, and Thom Nemer.

Alexander’s recent credits include appearances on another Fox show, “The Orville,” as well as the CBS “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon.” He is represented by Carol Yumkas at Yumkas Entertainment, James Murray at Abrams Artists, and Marc Golden at Gendler-Kelly.

Billy Finnegan will write and executive produce “Richard Lovely.” Alex Hardcastle will serve executive producer in addition to directing the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television will produce. Finnegan is an executive producer and writer on the Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie.” His other credits include writing for “The Real O’Neals,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”