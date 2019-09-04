Janice Min Exits Quibi, Marks Second Departure in Less Than a Month

Janice Min is stepping down from her content executive role at Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form premium video startup, Quibi.

“Janice Min will be leaving Quibi,” a Quibi spokesperson told Variety. “We thank her for her leadership and wish her well as she embarks on her next chapter.”

The exit of Min, the former top editor of The Hollywood Reporter, follows the late-August departure of Quibi’s head of partnerships and advertising Tim Connolly, whose position was eliminated. Connolly, a former Hulu executive, had only joined the company in Dec. 2018. Quibi does not plan to replace Connolly, Variety learned last month.

Min’s exit is unrelated to Connolly’s, said a source close to the situation.

Quibi intends to launch its platform on April 6, 2020, and has raised over $1 billion in funding from a high-profile group of investors that includes Disney, NBCUniversal, Viacom, WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Lionsgate. Katzenberg and Whitman’s venture has attracted a long list of marquee creators and directors, from Steven Spielberg to Antoine Fuqua to Tyra Banks to Guillermo del Toro.

The differentiating idea behind Quibi is that its stories will be consumed in eight- to 10-minute snippets — the origin of the platform’s name, short for “quick bites” — and its deals promise to be creator-friendly, giving producers back the rights to their content after two years.