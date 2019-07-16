×

Disney Content Sales President Janice Marinelli to Depart

CREDIT: Courtesy Walt Disney Co

Janice Marinelli, president of global sales and marketing at Walt Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international segment, said Tuesday that she would step down from her role after a 34-year career at the company.

“It has been an honor to work for this company and a privilege to work with so many outstanding professionals,” said Marinelli in a statement. “I’ve observed many changes in our industry over the years, and it is changing at a speed never seen before. While I have been considering this decision for some time, I was committed to seeing our team through the acquisition and integration of 21st Century Fox. Now that we’ve reached these important milestones, I believe the time is right for me to step down.”

 Marinelli oversaw program sales operations and distribution of the company’s direct-to-consumer apps to global accounts and broadcasters worldwide. She led the global distribution of film and television programming via home entertainment, broadcasting platforms, digital platforms, SVOD, pay networks, Hulu, the Movies Anywhere app and the upcoming Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service Disney+.

“Janice has contributed immeasurably to Disney over the past three decades architecting and successfully negotiating thousands of innovative deals that have benefited our company and will continue to do so for years to come. I am so grateful for her insightful counsel and steadfast collaboration over the past year as we laid the foundation for DTCI and the upcoming launch of Disney+,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of the unit, in a statement. ” I especially appreciate her willingness to stay on and see us through this time of tremendous change.”

Marinelli’s sales and distribution teams have worked across domestic and international media markets by providing high-quality content created by Disney’s Studio Entertainment and Media Networks groups. Under her direction, the division has distributed properties from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox Film, Fox Animation, Disneynature, ABC Studios, ABC Entertainment, National Geographic, FX Productions, 20th Century Fox Television, WABC, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior to broadcasters, digital services and other distributors around the world.

Marinelli joined The Walt Disney Company’s Buena Vista Television in 1985 as an account executive. She later served as director of sales, western division before assuming the role of senior vice president of sales. She was named executive vice president in 1996 and president in 1999. Marinelli was appointed as president of Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution in 2013 and was promoted to her role with DTCI in 2018.

Among her achievements was the development of Movies Anywhere, a free app and website that has made the  film libraries of five studios together in a virtual one-stop  shop. After Marinelli and her team successfully launched Disney Movies Anywhere in 2017, she subsequently brokered deals with Sony Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. to join the initiative. She also spearheaded negotiations with digital retailers including Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNow, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Comcast Xfinity.

    Janice Marinelli, president of global sales and marketing at Walt Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment, said Tuesday that she would step down from her role after a 34-year career at the company. "It has been an honor to work for this company and a privilege to work with so many outstanding professionals," said Marinelli in

