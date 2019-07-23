Janelle Monáe to Star in ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 at Amazon

Janelle Monáe has been tapped to star in the second season of “Homecoming,” Variety has confirmed.

Monáe’s character is described as a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is.

Monáe takes over the top spot on the series from Julia Roberts, who starred in Season 1. Roberts remains attached to the series as an executive producer under her Red Om Films banner.

Monáe first became known to the world through her music, for which she has received widespread acclaim and been nominated for eight Grammys. She has branched out into acting in recent years, starring in critically-acclaimed films like “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.” She will also lend her voice to the upcoming “Lady and the Tramp” remake and will next be seen in the Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet.”

She is repped by WME, Wondaland Management, and Ziffren Brittenham Law.

More to come…