‘Jane the Virgin’ Spinoff Pilot Casts Jacqueline Grace Lopez in Lead Role

Will Thorne

Jacqueline Grace Lopez Jane the Virgin
CREDIT: Courtesy of the CW

Jane the Novela,” a “Jane the Virgin” spinoff series in the works at the CW, has found its lead.

Former “East Los High” actress Jacqueline Grace Lopez has been cast as Estela, an up and coming art curator who has spent years playing it safe and coloring within the lines. But a shocking secret changes everything and forces her to live a double life.

“Jane the Novela” is described as a telenovela anthology series in the tradition of “Jane the Virgin,” where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself. The first instalment takes place at a Napa Valley Vineyard, where family secrets–and family members–don’t stay buried for long.

Lopez’s other TV credits include a brief stint on “General Hospital,” and most recently a minor role in Hulu’s “Light as a Feather.”

She is repped by Kevin Tuner at Daniel Hoff Agency, Matt Rosen at SGSBC, and Commercial Talent Agency.

Original series writer and co-executive producer Valentina Garza is onboard to write and executive produce the new project. “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman, series star Gina Rodriguez, and series EPs Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are set to executive produce the spinoff, with Silberling also attached to direct the pilot. Joanna Klein, Emily Gipson, Jorge Granier and Gary Pearl will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street Productions, Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, and Silverman’s Propagate Content.

