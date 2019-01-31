×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jane The Virgin’ Team Talks Creating ‘Really Big Family Moments’ and ‘Closure’ for Final Season

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennie Snyder Urman and Gina RodriguezCW A Final Farewell to 'Jane the Virgin' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 31 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jane The Virgin” is coming to an end on the CW with a fifth and final season but series creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and series star Gina Rodriguez have known this would be the end for quite some time.

“Around the second year Mark Pedowitz said to me that the show will go as long as the story goes. That is a gift, if you work in TV, that you don’t always get, and I was really grateful to that because it let me plan,” Urman said at the CW’s Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show Thursday.

Urman said she told Rodriguez around the third season that they had two more years worth of story “if you’re good.”

“Gina and I are real partners. She’s the one I come to with any and everything. We’re a team,” she explained.

Throughout the course of the five seasons, Urman shared that what she has taken away personally is “how much representation matters” and how important it is to be seen. She added she has taken out of the job how to lead with empathy, as well.

For Rodriguez, she shared she learned “about the spaces in which I could really create change.” What she feels the most grateful for are the opportunities Urman has given her, she said, and she is really hopeful to do “for someone else what Jennie did for me” as she continues her career of producing and directing, in addition to acting.

Related

Although she admitted that because she has yet to direct a feature film, she can only look at statistics, rather than personal experience, to know for sure whether or not television offers more of these opportunities than film.

“I have been extremely privileged because of Jennie’s guidance,” Rodriguez shared.

What she hopes now is that others create more opportunities, as well. “If your studio is hiring one female director, hire two,” she said. “It may seem small, but it’s already a big shift.”

When it came to what Urman wanted to do on-screen before the series’ end, though, she said “the theme this year is things coming full circle.” Urman wanted to revisit storylines and emotions that mirror “where we started but show how these characters have grown and changed.”

In the fifth season premiere, for example, Urman said, there is a moment in which Rodriguez goes to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) in a yellow dress, which mimics a scene she previously performed when Jane went to Michael (Brett Dier) to choose him out of the love triangle.

Over the years, Urman noted that “in constructing the love triangle we knew we had to make both men worthy of Jane” because if one was less than, it would reflect back, negatively, on Jane. Each year would focus on a different part and provide each man different agency, with Urman asking her writers’ room at the start of each season who was “Team Rafael” and who was “Team Michael,” with goal being “to flip it over the course of the season.”

The final season of “Jane The Virgin” starts with the answer to whether or not Michael (Brett Dier) is truly back from the dead. It’s a telenovela trope that Urman pointed out has been threaded through the show-within-the-show but one that she still worried about executing “in a way that is both believable enough and also true to the tone and the spirit of the show.”

The central moment of the final season premiere is a seven-page monologue for Jane where she works out her feelings about the recent turn of events out-loud, to her mother (Andrea Navedo) and grandmother (Ivonne Coll), as she paces around her house. Rodriguez also directed the this episode, and she called this moment “a phenomenal challenge.”

The scene, which was shot by Rory Robert Knepp using a Steadicam in a oner, was attacked first technically, Rodriguez shared. “I went to theater school. I can remember an entire play… That’s just the way I work. And when I saw this seven-page monologue, I was like, ‘All right Jennie, let’s do this,'” Rodriguez said.

Then it was about figuring out the specific choreography and making sure she hit each beat, she shared, making sure it “flowed organically.” The scene ended up being a “great dance,” added Urman, who said they had five takes of the scene and that any one of them could have been put in the final cut.

Urman added she also wants “a real sense of closure at the end.” The philosophy in the writers’ room has been how to have cake and eat it too — “really have it all and have these big family moments. I want to say goodbye in the right way, and I want to stick the landing, and it’s a lot of pressure, but I really want to.”

Added Rodriguez: “I don’t know what’s going to happen to me, emotionally, after the show is done because you don’t get opportunities like this.”

“Jane The Virgin’s” final season premieres Mar. 27 on the CW.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Maggie Kiley

    'Katy Keene' Pilot at CW Sets Maggie Kiley to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

    Maggie Kiley has signed on to direct the “Katy Keene” pilot currently in the works at The CW, Variety has learned exclusively. Kiley was the first mentee of Ryan Murphy’s HALF program to be assigned an episode of television to direct. She collaborated with Ryan when she directed episodes of Fox’s “Scream Queens” and “9-1-1” as [...]

  • Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

    The CW Renews 10 Series, Including 'Charmed,' 'Legacies,' 'Riverdale'

    The CW Network has renewed 10 primetime series for the 2019-2020 season, the company announced during its leg of the winter TCA press tour. “Charmed” and “Legacies” are getting second seasons, while “Black Lightning” and “Dynasty” are being greenlit for a third season. Rounding out the early renewals are “Riverdale,” “Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” [...]

  • New Titles Coming to Amazon Prime

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February

    Just in time for Valentine’s day, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a haul of Prime Originals — seven to be exact. For those who air on the cynical side this V-day, check out the twisted love story that led to “Lorena,” which details the story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who cut off her husband’s [...]

  • Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

    DGA Awards: The Couple Behind 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' on Competing For the Comedy Prize

    Married writer/directors Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino will face off this year at the Directors’ Guild of America Awards, having both been nominated individually for helming episodes of their hit Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” But they’re sure not acting like a house divided. When Variety recently caught up with the couple, Sherman-Palladino was [...]

  • Frankenstein Movie 1931

    CBS Picks Up Three More Pilots, Including 'Frankenstein' Drama

    CBS has ordered three more drama pilots for the 2019-2020 season. Among the orders is “Frankenstein” from writer and executive producer Jason Tracey. In the series, a San Francisco homicide detective is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty, but as he resumes his old life and he and his wife [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson to Perform 'RBG' Song

    Jennifer Hudson to Perform 'RBG' Song 'I'll Fight' at Oscars

    Jennifer Hudson will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG” at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. The Academy made the announcement on social media on Thursday, tagging Hudson and adding as an aside that “this has been our favorite tweet of the day.” Hudson’s addition marks the first official confirmation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad