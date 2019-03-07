×
Jane Seymour Cast in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Hypnotist’s Love Story’

Jane Seymour
CREDIT: JIM LEE PHOTO/REX/Shutterstock

Jane Seymour has joined the cast of “The Hypnotist’s Love Story” pilot at ABCVariety has learned.

In the show, after a string of failed romances, successful hypnotherapist Ellen is optimistic about her current boyfriend (Adan Canto). But then he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend (Heather Graham) has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued – and oddly thrilled by the stalker, entirely unaware that they’ve already met.

Seymour will play Anne, Ellen’s mother. She is described as a stylish, independent single mother by choice who is confounded by her daughter’s longing for traditional romance.

In addition to Seymour, Canto, and Graham, the series will also star Liza Lapira.

Seymour is a multi-time Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominee, most of which were for her role on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” She won a Golden Globe for both that show and the TV movie “East of Eden.” She won an Emmy for “Onassis: The Richest Man in the World.” She is currently filming Season 2 of the Golden Globe-winning Netflix series “The Kominsky Method.” On the feature side, Seymour is known for roles in films like the James Bond outing “Live and Let Die,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “Somewhere in Time.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

“The Hypnotist’s Love Story” is an adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book of the same name, with Moriarty attached as a producer. Katie Wech will serve as writer and executive producer. Graham will executive produce in addition to starring. Along with Graham, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Television will also executive produce. Francesca Gregorini will direct the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.

