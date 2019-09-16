×

Jane Lynch, Cyndi Lauper Developing ‘Golden Girls’-Style Comedy for Netflix

Michael Schneider

Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper just wanna have fun. The comedian and the 1980s music icon have joined forces to star in a new comedy project that may be heading to Netflix.

Lynch let it slip backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys that she and Lauper will co-star in a comedy that she described as “kind of a ‘Golden Girls’ for today.”

A quick Internet search revealed that writer and comedian Carol Leifer (“Seinfeld”) is behind the show as well. “It’s official, heading out next with a new half-hour comedy, starring Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper,” Leifer wrote on Facebook in July. “A writer’s dream to work with these two legends. Can’t wait to see where we land…”

According to Lynch, it’s Netflix: “I pitched a show to Netflix and they bought it,” she told reporters after winning the Emmy for guest actress in a comedy (for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). ” I don’t know if I can even tell you, but it’s with Cyndi Lauper, so there! We’ll see.”

Pressed to share some details about the show, Lynch added, “We’re our age, I’m almost 60 and she’s 65, and we’re looking for our next act, without ever having had husbands of children. And there will be two other people who haven’t been cast yet. But its kind of a ‘Golden Girls’ for today.”

Lynch, perhaps best known for playing Sue Sylvester on “Glee,” is also known for “Party Down,” recurring on “Two and a Half Men” and appearing in many Christopher Guest films, such as “Best in Show.” She has appeared in three episodes of “Mrs. Maisel” as comedian Sophie Lennon.

Lauper has been a regular guest star on TV series such as “Mad About You,” “Bones,” and the new “Magnum P.I.” She has also appeared in film and on stage, in addition to her long-lasting music career.

Netflix declined comment.

