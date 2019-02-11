Jane Levy Joins ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Pilot at NBC, Paul Feig Steps Down as Director

Jane Levy has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Variety has learned.

In addition, Paul Feig will no longer direct the pilot as planned due to scheduling conflicts. He remains on the project as an executive producer. Richard Shepard has now joined the pilot as the director and executive producer.

Levy will play Zoey Harris, described as a socially awkward, smart, charming, type-A whip-smart coder with a nervous energy and an impressive ability to talk a lot.

Levy recently starred in the Hulu series “Castle Rock” and will appear in the upcoming Netflix series “What/If.” She also had a role in the Seeso series “There’s…Johnny!” She previously starred in the series “Suburgatory” and played Mandy Milkovich in the first season of “Shameless.” On the feature side, she starred in 2013’s “Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe,” and “The Pretenders.”

She is repped by Gersh and attorney Robert Offer.

Shepard has previously directed pilots of shows like “Ugly Betty”, “Criminal Minds” “Salem” “Rosewood” and “Sweetbitter.” He also directed a dozens episodes of HBO’s “Girls.” Shepard’s features include “The Matador,” “Dom Hemingway,” and the upcoming “The Perfection.”

He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is described as a musical dramedy about Zoey, who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her “gift” to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.

It is produced by Lionsgate Television alongside The Tannenbaum Company, FeigCo, and Universal Music Group. Austin Winsberg is the writer and executive producer. Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Shepard, and Jason Wang will also serve executive producers.