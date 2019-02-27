Discovery’s Food Network Cooks Up U.K. Deal for Jamie Oliver Shows

×
Food Network will add a raft of Jamie Oliver shows to its menu. The Discovery-owned channel has acquired a smorgasbord of the celebrity chef’s programs that have previously aired on Channel 4 including “Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food,” “Jamie’s Money Saving Meals,” and “Jamie’s Super Food.”

It has also bought seasonal specials including “Jamie’s Festive Feast,” and “Jamie’s Ultimate Christmas.”

Discovery owns Food Network after acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive in 2018. Oliver is already a staple in the free-to-air foodie channel’s schedule. The new deal also sees it renew deals for several of his shows including “Jamie Does,” “Jamie’s American Road Trip,” “Jamie’s Comfort Food,” and “Jamie’s Great Escape.”

Food Network has landed 13 new Oliver series in all and re-licensed a further 8 under the terms of the agreement.

Discovery licensed the shows from Channel 4’s 4 Distribution division. “Jamie Oliver is a much-loved talent and we’re delighted to complete the deal with Channel 4, bringing Food Network fans more of his most popular cooking shows,” said Jamie Watkins, acquisitions manager at Discovery.

Karla Berry, senior manager, 4 Distribution added: “We’re really pleased to build upon our long-standing distribution relationship with Discovery… and delighted to be extending the audiences of these popular shows even further via their Food Network channel.”

