Jamie Lee Curtis to Produce Military Drama With Put Pilot Order at Fox

Jamie Lee Curtis is teaming up with April Fitzsimmons and Berlanti Productions for a drama project that has received a put pilot order at Fox.

Titled “Chain of Command,” the one-hour project follows a young Air Force investigator with radical crime-solving methodology who returns to her hometown to join a military task force that doesn’t want her, a family who has traumatized her, and confront the secrets that drove her away.

Fitzsimmons, an Air Force veteran, and Curtis both worked on the story for “Chain of Command,” with Fitzsimmons writing the script. Sources had previously indicated that Curtis planned to act in the series as well, but an individual with knowledge of the deal said that there is currently no acting deal for her in place.

Fitzsimmons and Curtis executive produce along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce along with Fox Entertainment.

Fitzsimmons has previously collaborated with Berlanti on the CW military drama “Valor” and the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol,” with Fitzsimmons writing episodes of both of the Berlanti-produced shows. Her other credits include “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Justice.” She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

This marks the second year in a row that Curtis has set up a project at one of the broadcast networks. Last year, she was set to star in and executive produce a sitcom at CBS about a family-run funeral home. In addition to her role in the “Halloween” franchise, Curtis has starred in films such as “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Trading Places,” “My Girl,” and “True Lies.” She also appeared in both seasons of the Ryan Murphy-produced Fox anthology series “Scream Queens.” Her other recent TV roles include “New Girl” and “NCIS.”

She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.