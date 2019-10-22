×

James Schmerer, ‘MacGyver’ and ‘CHiPs’ Writer, Dies at 81

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Schmerer
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Writers Guild of America West

Prolific television writer James Schmerer, whose credits included “The High Chapparal,” “MacGyver” and “CHiPs,” died on Oct. 4 at his home in Eugene, Ore., following a stroke. He was 81.

Schmerer, a native of Flushing, N.Y., launched his television writing career in the 1960s and became a member of the Writers Guild of America West in 1965. He was an in-demand TV writer during the 1970s and ’80s, with credits on “Vega$,” “Fantasy Island,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Eight is Enough,” “T.J. Hooker” and “The Fall Guy.”

He also had TV writing credits on “The Rookies,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” “The Mod Squad,” “Medical Center,” “Mannix,” “Wimzie’s House,” “Matt Helm,” “Isis,” “True Confessions,” “The New Mike Hammer,” “Logan’s Run,” “Code R,” “24-Robert,” “Tales of the Unexpected” and “Star Trek: The Animated Series.” Schmerer was a producer on “The High Chaparral,” “Chase,” “The Delphi Bureau,” “Daniel Boone,” “The Silencers” and the entertainment industry documentary series “Hollywood and the Stars.”

Schmerer is survived by his daughter, Pamela Schmerer Noyes, and her husband, Damon Noyes. There will be a “Celebration of Life” to honor Schmerer’s life and legacy on Nov. 2 in Eugene, Ore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Schmerer’s name to the Oregon Humane Society.

More TV

  • James Schmerer

    James Schmerer, 'MacGyver' and 'CHiPs' Writer, Dies at 81

    Prolific television writer James Schmerer, whose credits included “The High Chapparal,” “MacGyver” and “CHiPs,” died on Oct. 4 at his home in Eugene, Ore., following a stroke. He was 81. Schmerer, a native of Flushing, N.Y., launched his television writing career in the 1960s and became a member of the Writers Guild of America West [...]

  • CBS

    CBS Directors Initiative Unveils Class Of 2019-20

    CBS has announced the four participants chosen for its 2019-2020 Directors Initiative. The initiative, which is now in its 16th year, aims to provide a platform for experienced directors to gain access to showrunners, execs, managers and agents, as well as shadowing network and TV studio shows at CBS throughout the year. This year’s participants [...]

  • Lori Loughlin

    Lori Loughlin Charged With Bribery in College Admissions Case

    Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on a charge of conspiring to commit federal programs bribery on Tuesday, in connection with allegations that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli already faced charges of conspiring to commit mail fraud and money [...]

  • Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct.

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 7: 'This Is Us' Overtakes 'Masked Singer'

    “This Is Us” and “The Masked Singer” continue to dual it out at the top of the delayed viewing ratings chart, with the NBC drama narrowly overtaking the Fox singing show after seven days of delayed viewing for week 3. “This Is Us” was the biggest grower of the week, adding a 1.5 rating to [...]

  • Gary Newman

    Fox TV Group Alum Gary Newman Joins Attention Capital as Executive Partner

    Former Fox TV Group chairman Gary Newman has joined Attention Capital, the startup venture launched earlier this year by another Fox alumnus, Joe Marchese. Newman and another media biz veteran, Lisa Gersh, were named Tuesday as executive partners of Attention Capital. Newman will focus on acquisition and investment opportunities. Marchese, who previously headed advertising sales [...]

  • Matt Lauer Kurt Sutter

    From Sutter to Lauer, Hollywood Sees a Flurry of Letters From the Edge (Column)

    Let’s talk about the whacked-out letters that hit the media sphere in the past eight days. One was that bizarre mea culpa dropped Oct. 17 by the no-holds-barred showrunner Kurt Sutter in response to getting canned from his series “Mayans MC.” No stranger to complaints of unprofessional behavior on his sets over the years, Sutter [...]

  • Lisa Ling attends the 2018 Baby2Baby

    Lisa Ling Inks Overall Deal at HBO Max, Sets Dan Rather-Inspired Docuseries

    Lisa Ling, the former “View” co-host who currently emcees “This Is Life with Lisa Ling” on CNN, has inked an overall deal with forthcoming streaming service HBO Max. As part of the deal, which marks an expansion of Ling’s relationship with CNN and HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia,  HBO Max has given the greenlight to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad