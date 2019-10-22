James Schmerer, ‘MacGyver’ and ‘CHiPs’ Writer, Dies at 81

Prolific television writer James Schmerer, whose credits included “The High Chapparal,” “MacGyver” and “CHiPs,” died on Oct. 4 at his home in Eugene, Ore., following a stroke. He was 81.

Schmerer, a native of Flushing, N.Y., launched his television writing career in the 1960s and became a member of the Writers Guild of America West in 1965. He was an in-demand TV writer during the 1970s and ’80s, with credits on “Vega$,” “Fantasy Island,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Eight is Enough,” “T.J. Hooker” and “The Fall Guy.”

He also had TV writing credits on “The Rookies,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” “The Mod Squad,” “Medical Center,” “Mannix,” “Wimzie’s House,” “Matt Helm,” “Isis,” “True Confessions,” “The New Mike Hammer,” “Logan’s Run,” “Code R,” “24-Robert,” “Tales of the Unexpected” and “Star Trek: The Animated Series.” Schmerer was a producer on “The High Chaparral,” “Chase,” “The Delphi Bureau,” “Daniel Boone,” “The Silencers” and the entertainment industry documentary series “Hollywood and the Stars.”

Schmerer is survived by his daughter, Pamela Schmerer Noyes, and her husband, Damon Noyes. There will be a “Celebration of Life” to honor Schmerer’s life and legacy on Nov. 2 in Eugene, Ore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Schmerer’s name to the Oregon Humane Society.