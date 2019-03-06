×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imagine Sets Development Pact With James Patterson for Children’s Film, TV Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
house of Robots by James Patterson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Scholastic

Imagine Entertainment has set a broad deal with author James Patterson to develop film, TV and digital projects based on his children’s books.

The deal calls for Imagine’s newly launched Imagine Kids and Family division to develop five titles from Patterson’s children’s book imprint with Little, Brown & Co., dubbed Jimmy Patterson Books. Projects in the development pipeline include Patterson’s “House of Robots” series, about a boy and his robot brother; adventure series “Treasure Hunters”; and “I Funny,” about a middle school boy who dreams of becoming a standup comedian. There’s also a young adult series about a warrior princess based on the upcoming novel “Sophia, Princess Among Beasts.”

Demand for high-wattage content aimed at kids and youth has skyrocketed in recent years as Netflix, Amazon and other streaming outlets have barreled into the kidvid space once dominated by Disney Channel and Nickelodeon.

The Patterson projects will be shepherded by Imagine Kids and Family president Stephanie Sperber. The series will be exec produced by Imagine chairmen Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, along with Sperber, Patterson and Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout from James Patterson Entertainment.

Related

“Imagine Kids & Family is excited to take the amazing stories that James Patterson has written and develop them for TV and film,” said Sperber. “Patterson’s titles are full of heart, great characters and imaginative worlds that we believe will translate into compelling content for kids around the world.”

Patterson has become one of the most successful and prominent contemporary authors as the creator of such popular series as “Alex Cross,” “The Women’s Murder Club,” “Michael Bennett,” “Maximum Ride” and  “Middle School.” He launched the Jimmy imprint in 2015 as an outlet for his works and those of other writers aimed at kids and young adults. Patterson invests his proceeds from Jimmy book sales into advocacy initiatives to encourage reading among kids.

“Imagine Kids & Family is the ideal partner to help us realize our Jimmy books mission: We believe a kid who reads is a kid who can succeed. We want to make reading fun for kids—through stories and voices that speak to them and expand their world,” said Robinson. “Naturally, we are thrilled to adapt some of Jimmy’s most popular works alongside Brian and Ron.”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Gregg Araki Starz Showrunner Now Apocalypse

    Why Starz's 'Now Apocalypse' Is Gregg Araki's 'Imagination Unleashed'

    Gregg Araki has agreed to meet at the coffee shop where he does most of his writing. It’s a Starbucks in Hollywood — we won’t say which one — and frankly, it’s amazing that he can get any work done here without being recognized. “It’s not like I’m famous,” he insists.  Try telling that to the [...]

  • Boys in the Band Broadway

    'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 3 at USA Network, Matt Bomer Joins in Major Role

    “The Sinner” has officially been picked up for a third season, with Matt Bomer set to join the show starring opposite series lead Bill Pullman. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers [...]

  • Comedy Central YouTube Originals - Shane

    Comedy Central Launches YouTube Channel for Original Series and Specials (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comedy Central is stepping on the gas in its digital-entertainment drive with the launch of its first YouTube channel for originals. The Viacom-owned brand is touting the new Comedy Central Originals YouTube channel as a “one-stop shop for the very best digital original comedy.” The channel (available at this link) launched Wednesday (March 6) and [...]

  • The Act Hulu

    TV Review: 'The Act'

    Just months after playing a heavily accented woman enticed to commit crimes by her tragic pathologies in “Escape at Dannemora,” Patricia Arquette is doing the same thing — just with a different accent, different crimes, and different pathologies — in the new Hulu original “The Act.” Both Showtime’s prison-break drama from last year and Hulu’s [...]

  • Michael Jackson Fans Protest ‘Leaving Neverland’

    Michael Jackson Fans Protest ‘Leaving Neverland’ Broadcast in U.K.

    Michael Jackson fans gathered outside Channel 4’s London headquarters Wednesday to protest the broadcaster’s planned airing of “Leaving Neverland,” the controversial documentary about alleged sexual abuse by the late pop superstar. Jackson’s supporters have called the documentary, by HBO and Channel 4, an unjustified smear on the singer’s reputation. Channel 4 issued a strongly worded [...]

  • Colette

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2019

    With an impressive list of highly successful original shows to its name, Amazon Prime Video is ringing in March with even more original content for fans. This month will mark the debut of series such as “The Widow,” a British show which follows the story of a woman (Kate Beckinsale) whose husband has just died [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad