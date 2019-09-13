James Corden Responds to Bill Maher’s Fat-Shaming Comments

James Corden took aim at Bill Maher’s recent “fat-shaming” comments with a rebuttal delivered on Thursday’s edition of CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”

Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” joked about obesity on his show last week, saying “Fat isn’t a birth defect” and “Nobody comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane.” He advocated: “Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback.”

Corden cued clips from Maher’s segment and then offered his own testimonial as a person who has long battled weight concerns.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we’re not,” Corden said. “We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I’ve had good days and bad months.

“I’ve basically been off and on diets since as long as I can remember and, well, this is how it’s going,” Corden continued, pointing to his portly body.

Corden and Maher both produce their shows out of the same lot, Television City in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the eight-minute segment Corden took a few swipes at his cantankerous neighbor.

“We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day,” Corden joked. He went on to show another clip of Maher mocking obesity. “It’s not just about being able to see a doctor. It’s also about being able to see your dick,” Maher said.

Corden piggy-backed off of Maher’s joke to criticize the comedian: “Believe me, I can see a dick,” Corden said to the camera.

“In the meantime, Bill, while you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths,” Corden concluded, “just think a little harder about what comes out of yours.”