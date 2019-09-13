×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Corden Responds to Bill Maher’s Fat-Shaming Comments

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Corden Manchester
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

James Corden took aim at Bill Maher’s recent “fat-shaming” comments with a rebuttal delivered on Thursday’s edition of CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”

Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” joked about obesity on his show last week, saying “Fat isn’t a birth defect” and “Nobody comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane.” He advocated: “Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback.”

Corden cued clips from Maher’s segment and then offered his own testimonial as a person who has long battled weight concerns.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we’re not,” Corden said. “We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I’ve had good days and bad months.

“I’ve basically been off and on diets since as long as I can remember and, well, this is how it’s going,” Corden continued, pointing to his portly body.

Corden and Maher both produce their shows out of the same lot, Television City in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the eight-minute segment Corden took a few swipes at his cantankerous neighbor.

“We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day,” Corden joked. He went on to show another clip of Maher mocking obesity. “It’s not just about being able to see a doctor. It’s also about being able to see your dick,” Maher said.

Corden piggy-backed off of Maher’s joke to criticize the comedian: “Believe me, I can see a dick,” Corden said to the camera.

“In the meantime, Bill, while you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths,” Corden concluded, “just think a little harder about what comes out of yours.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • James Corden Manchester

    James Corden Responds to Bill Maher's Fat-Shaming Comments

    James Corden took aim at Bill Maher’s recent “fat-shaming” comments with a rebuttal delivered on Thursday’s edition of CBS’ “The Late Late Show.” Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” joked about obesity on his show last week, saying “Fat isn’t a birth defect” and “Nobody comes out of the womb needing to [...]

  • Sonar Entertainment Faces Cash-Flow Crisis, Exec

    Sonar Entertainment Faces Questions Amid Slowdown in Writer, Agency Payments

    For months, industry insiders have been growing increasingly concerned about what appeared to be a cash-flow issue at independent studio Sonar Entertainment. Multiple sources report that Sonar has been late on payments for writers on scripts and to talent agencies for packaging fees. The slowdown in the payment schedule has raised questions about Sonar’s ability [...]

  • bobby moynihan

    Bobby Moynihan Joins Ted Danson in Tina Fey-Robert Carlock NBC Comedy Series

    Bobby Moynihan has been cast in the upcoming LA mayor comedy series that hails from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Variety has confirmed. Moynihan joins previously announced series lead Ted Danson. Danson will star as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to [...]

  • 'Silicon Valley' Creators Developing Match.com Origin

    'Silicon Valley' Creators Developing Match.com Origin Series at TBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and David Krinsky are poised to tackle another tech-related subject. The duo’s adaptation of the novel “The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet’s Rise” about the origins of the dating website Match.com has received a pilot script order at TBS, Variety has [...]

  • Appeals Court: Rich Family's Lawsuit Against

    Appeals Court Says Seth Rich Family's Lawsuit Against Fox News May Continue

    The parents of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich prevailed in an effort to sue Fox News Channel over allegations that employees of the network helped promote unproven theories the young man’s death was tied to a leak of emails from the DNC to WikiLeaks in 2016. The Court of Appeals for the Second [...]

  • Jenny McCarthy attends the LA Premiere

    Emmys: Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe, Kelly Osbourne to Host Fox's Pre-Shows

    Fox has tapped “The Masked Singer” panelist Jenny McCarthy, as well as Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and “fashion expert” Kelly Osbourne to host its two Emmy pregame shows. “Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow” will air live from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, followed by the hour-long “Fox’s Live Emmy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad