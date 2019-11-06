×
CBS Orders Sports Game Show From James Corden, Sets Keegan-Michael Key as Host

CBS is serving up another show from the mind of James Corden.

This time, the network has issued an order for “Game On!,” an equal parts comedy and game show based on the popular U.K. series “A League of Their Own,” which Corden hosts.

Keegan-Michael Key has been tapped to host the U.S. version, which will feature tennis champion Venus Williams and New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski as team captains. Actor and comedian Bobby Lee, best known for his work on “Mad TV,” and “Late, Late Show” co-head writer Ian Karmel will serve as comedian panelists.

According to CBS, “Game On!” will pit two teams of three, captained by Williams and Gronkowski, against each other. The teams will be comprised of a rotating mix of sports stars, comedians and celebrities. Both sides will go head-to-head in over-the-top physical challenges, such as seeing who can dunk the most basketballs over a tank of water while harnessed on a bungee cord, while will also have their sports-related knowledge tested with trivia questions.

“We are so delighted to be making this show with CBS,” said Corden’s producing partner Ben Winston who will serve as an executive producer on the new show. “We couldn’t have found a better host and partner in Keegan, and I can’t wait to see Gronk and Venus as we’ve never seen them before, going head to head in some epic yet ridiculous battles.”

“Game On!” is being by Eye Productions Inc. and Fulwell 73 Productions, alongside CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Fulwell 73 Productions are Corden, Winston, and Emma Conway with David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux serving as EPs for CPL Productions. Gronkowski, Williams, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, and Henry Penzi also serve as executive producers.

The “A League of Their Own” format is distributed globally outside of the U.S. and Canada by Red Arrow Studios International. In the U.K., the series is currently in its 14th season on Sky.

