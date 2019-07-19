×

James Corden to Develop Animated Comedy Series ‘Dead Henry’ at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Corden
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In one of the first deals this development season, James Corden has set up an animated comedy project at Fox.

Titled “Dead Henry,” it is described as a buddy comedy set in the limitless but strangely familiar world of heaven, where Henry searches for the meaning of life in the afterlife.

Corden is credited as an executive producer and for the story of the potential series. Sam Leifer and Ben Turner will serve as writers and executive producers. Corden will executive produce under his Fulwell 73 banner along with Fulwell’s Jeff Grosvenor. Teddy Leifer of Rise Films will also executive produce. “Dead Henry” will be a co-production between CBS Television Studios — where Corden and Fulwell are under an overall deal — as well as Fulwell 73, Rise Films, and Fox Entertainment.

Fox has a long history of animated comedies, with the network’s Animation Domination lineup on Sundays anchored by longtime favorites “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy.” This fall, the broadcaster will launch the new animated series “Bless the Harts” on Sundays as well. Fellow freshman animated shows “Duncanville” and “The Great North” are being held for midseason.

As Variety exclusively reported in May, Corden is in talks with CBS for a new deal that will keep him in place as the host and executive producer of “The Late Late Show.” Corden also recently picked up six Emmy nominations, including “The Late Late Show’s” nomination for best variety talk series.

He is repped by CAA.

Leifer previously created the ITV2 series “Plebs,” a comedy about a group of friends trying to get by in ancient Rome. Turner is primarily known for his acting, having previously appeared in shows like “Casualty,” “EastEnders,” and the film “300: Rise of an Empire.” 

Leifer is repped by UTA. Turner is repped by DAA Management.

More TV

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - Outstanding Writing for

    'Mrs. Maisel' Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Honed Her Writing Skills on 'Roseanne'

    Last year Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” made Emmy history with wins for both comedy writing and directing, becoming the first woman to achieve that double. On July 16, her show, a ’50s period piece starring Rachel Brosnahan as an up-and-coming comedian in New York, was nominated for 20 Emmys, including outstanding [...]

  • James Corden

    James Corden to Develop Animated Comedy Series 'Dead Henry' at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

    In one of the first deals this development season, James Corden has set up an animated comedy project at Fox. Titled “Dead Henry,” it is described as a buddy comedy set in the limitless but strangely familiar world of heaven, where Henry searches for the meaning of life in the afterlife. Corden is credited as [...]

  • Crypt-TV-Facebook

    Facebook Signs Deal With Crypt TV for Slate of Five Horror Series

    Crypt TV, the digital studio founded by Eli Roth and Jack Davis and backed by Jason Blum, expanded its deal with Facebook, inking a content partnership to create a slate of five horror and monster-themed series exclusively for Facebook Watch. For Facebook Watch, it’s one of the first deals for a full slate of content [...]

  • Robin Givens OWN Network

    Robin Givens on OWN's 'Ambitions,' TV Roles for Black Women and #MeToo

    Robin Givens’ breakout role came in the 1986-91 sitcom “Head of the Class.” Since then, she’s established herself as one of the most prolific actresses on television. That trajectory has continued into this year, with Givens playing a slew of what she calls “badass women” in shows such as “Riverdale” and “The Fix,” including her [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Seeks to Stop Appointment of Special Prosecutor

    Jussie Smollett’s lawyers filed a motion on Friday to overturn the appointment of a special prosecutor in his hate crime hoax case, arguing the appointment would expose the “Empire” actor to double jeopardy. Smollett is seeking to reverse an order issued last month by Judge Michael Toomin, who faulted Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx [...]

  • Jimmy Pitaro ESPN

    Dan Le Batard Tests ESPN's - and Jimmy Pitaro's - No-Politics Policy

    Perhaps someone didn’t get the memo. Ever since Jimmy Pitaro took the helm of ESPN in early 2018, employees at the Walt Disney-owned sports-media juggernaut were made aware of at least one thing: The new boss didn’t want sportscasters yakking it up about politics any longer. But Dan Le Batard, the popular radio and TV [...]

  • Rick Rubin Spotify Secret Genius Awards,

    Seven Things We Learned About 'Shangri-La' and Rick Rubin from Showtime's Series

    Showtime’s documentary series “Shangri-La” insists it is not a biographical documentary on uber-producer Rick Rubin, and it’s not meant as a four-hour advertisement for Rubin’s legendary Malibu studio, after which the four-part series is named … but it feels like a little bit of both those things. “Shangri-La” is primarily filmed at the studio where [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad