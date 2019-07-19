James Corden to Develop Animated Comedy Series ‘Dead Henry’ at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

In one of the first deals this development season, James Corden has set up an animated comedy project at Fox.

Titled “Dead Henry,” it is described as a buddy comedy set in the limitless but strangely familiar world of heaven, where Henry searches for the meaning of life in the afterlife.

Corden is credited as an executive producer and for the story of the potential series. Sam Leifer and Ben Turner will serve as writers and executive producers. Corden will executive produce under his Fulwell 73 banner along with Fulwell’s Jeff Grosvenor. Teddy Leifer of Rise Films will also executive produce. “Dead Henry” will be a co-production between CBS Television Studios — where Corden and Fulwell are under an overall deal — as well as Fulwell 73, Rise Films, and Fox Entertainment.

Fox has a long history of animated comedies, with the network’s Animation Domination lineup on Sundays anchored by longtime favorites “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy.” This fall, the broadcaster will launch the new animated series “Bless the Harts” on Sundays as well. Fellow freshman animated shows “Duncanville” and “The Great North” are being held for midseason.

As Variety exclusively reported in May, Corden is in talks with CBS for a new deal that will keep him in place as the host and executive producer of “The Late Late Show.” Corden also recently picked up six Emmy nominations, including “The Late Late Show’s” nomination for best variety talk series.

He is repped by CAA.

Leifer previously created the ITV2 series “Plebs,” a comedy about a group of friends trying to get by in ancient Rome. Turner is primarily known for his acting, having previously appeared in shows like “Casualty,” “EastEnders,” and the film “300: Rise of an Empire.”

Leifer is repped by UTA. Turner is repped by DAA Management.