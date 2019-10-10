×
Holly Hunter to Play Sally Yates in CBS Studios’ James Comey Miniseries

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Holly Hunter has joined the upcoming CBS Studios miniseries based on former FBI Director James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty,” Variety has learned.

Hunter will star as Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. She joins previously announced cast members Jeff Daniels (James Comey), Brendan Gleeson (President Donald Trump), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), and Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey).

Yates served as Deputy Attorney General under U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch until Lynch stepped down in January 2017 after Trump was sworn into office. The Trump administration asked Yates to serve as Acting Attorney General until a permanent replacement was confirmed by the Senate. Her tenure in that position lasted just 10 days, as she refused to enforce Trump’s controversial travel ban that focused on certain Muslim-majority countries and was subsequently dismissed by the President. Yates is also well-known for repeatedly warning the White House about National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn and his vulnerability to blackmail by Russian agents. Flynn resigned shortly after the warnings became public after Yates had already been removed from office.

Hunter won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her performance in the 1993 film “The Piano.” She has also been nominated for Academy Awards for her roles in the films “Broadcast News,” “The Firm,” and “Thirteen.” On the TV side, she has been nominated for seven Emmys, winning for her roles in both the 1989 TV movie “Roe vs. Wade” and 1993’s “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom.” She also received two nominations for her starring role in the series “Saving Grace.” Her other TV credits include “Succession,” “Bless the Harts,” “Here and Now,” and “Bonnie & Clyde.”

She is repped by ICM, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.

The untitled miniseries hails from Billy Ray, who adapted the book for the screen and will also direct. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will executive produce via Secret Hideout along with Shane Salerno of The Story Factory. It will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TV Studios. The series is slated to begin production next month. No network is currently attached to the project.

