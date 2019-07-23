×

James Cameron Embarks on ‘Mission OceanX’ Exploration Series With National Geographic (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Cameron Wonder Woman
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

James Cameron is heading back underwater in “Mission OceanX,” a series for National Geographic that will follow a groundbreaking ocean exploration mission. The “Titanic” and “The Abyss” director is no stranger to the deep, having dived down to the Mariana Trench in a submarine in 2012, among other aquatic missions.

“Mission OceanX” will follow the maiden voyage of the Alucia2, a next-generation exploration ship belonging to underwater exploration organization OceanX. BBC Studios’ vaunted Natural History Unit is producing for Nat Geo, but Cameron said in an exclusive interview with Variety that he is pushing the team to take a different approach from regular blue-chip natural history series by getting under the skin of the people and the mission.

“We want it to be character-driven,” Cameron said during a break from shooting the new “Avatar” movies. “One of the things I have pushed everybody towards, maybe even a little bit to the extent [that] they are outside of their comfort zones, was to make it kind of reality TV, meaning I want to follow these people. I want to know how they think; I want to understand their passion as explorers and as ocean scientists…that burning curiosity.”

Related

Nat Geo is launching a social-media campaign to rename the Alucia2, which is expected to head to the Indian Ocean with its new moniker in mid-2020. It will carry highly qualified marine biologists and experts, but any discoveries will only be known when it is in the field.

“That’s part of the excitement – you go out there and you don’t know what’s going to happen. The ocean hasn’t read your script and there’s no Take 2,” Cameron said. “It’s not going to render down to some perfect shooting schedule.”

The thrill of the unknown is another reason for taking a character-led approach. “You are going to have adversity and psychological challenges. The crew will be disappointed, the explorers will be disappointed,” Cameron said. “But for every moment there’s a setback or challenge, there’s going to be that moment of discovery. You want to take the audience on that rollercoaster journey, because that’s what exploration is all about.”

Cameron said the approach to filming “Mission OceanX” was inspired by Jacques Cousteau, a pioneer of underwater filmmaking. “Cousteau did it first,” Cameron said. “It’s not a new model. It’s just a model that has been forgotten, but we knew his crew and what drove them and we were interested in them as much as what they were seeing and finding.”

He added that the message of conservation would come naturally as viewers became more involved with the OceanX mission. “Not only is the ocean enormous and mysterious, it’s also finite and we’re having an increasingly damaging effect on it,” he said. “The way a show like this can work is it [will] make you love and respect the ocean that we have.”

The “Avatar” shooting schedule will not allow Cameron to be on board the Alucia2 for the full expedition. He will fly in at key moments – and said he expects to get in the water.

Along with his team he has helped develop some of the filming tech that will be used, which includes cutting-edge remote cameras, low-light cameras, and critter cams. On-board capabilities will enable footage to be edited at sea, allowing Nat Geo to tease footage and findings ahead of the series going out.

Nat Geo, which just scored three Emmy noms for “Hostile Planet,” is co-producing with OceanX and Cameron. OceanX founder Ray Dalio is among the exec producers, as is Geoff Daniels, Nat Geo’s EVP for global unscripted entertainment.

Daniels told Variety that he expects a coordinated global launch for the show, although dates depend on finalization of the expedition plans. When the series does go out, it will be on Nat Geo in the U.S. and on its channels internationally, in 171 countries.

Cameron hopes to inspire a new wave of underwater explorers. “We are all a bit complacent now. We think everything has been understood and explored,” he said. “One of the key goals of the series is to inspire up-and-coming explorers and filmmakers and scientists in same way I was inspired by Jacques Cousteau. I want to pass that on.”

Nat Geo, which is now part of Disney, is expected to lift the curtain on the series at its summer TCA session on Tuesday.

More Film

  • Production Resumes on 'Fast & Furious

    'Fast & Furious 9' Production Resumes, Investigation Into Stuntman Injury Under Way

    Production resumed Tuesday on “Fast & Furious 9,” a day after an accident at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London, left a stuntman in hospital. The U.K. agency responsible for workplace safety confirmed that it is now investigating the accident. The stuntman, Joe Watts, was working on a second unit when he sustained head injuries [...]

  • mother

    Director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese: Africa Is ‘In the Process of Becoming’

    DURBAN–From the arresting opening sequence, in which the reflection of a woman carrying a giant wooden cross shimmers across the surface of a lake, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s “Mother, I Am Suffocating. This is My Last Film About You” embarks on a poetic journey across an unnamed African landscape. Described by the filmmaker as a “lament,” [...]

  • Promise at Dawn Calcoa

    Colcoa French Film Festival Moves to the Fall With Revamped Format

    Colcoa, the Los Angeles-based French film festival, will be hosting its 23rd edition in September, right before the start of the awards season. Created by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, Colcoa will also be showcasing a more contained lineup focused on film and TV at the Directors Guild of America’s newly-renovated venue. The festival was previously [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen FYSEE Opening Night with

    Bruce Springsteen-Codirected 'Western Stars' Film Will Premiere in Toronto

    “Western Stars,” the film that Bruce Springsteen has made to accompany his recent album of the same name, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday. The feature is being listed as a co-directing project between Springsteen and his longtime filmic collaborator, Thom Zimny, who just picked up [...]

  • Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood Balboa

    Sylvester Stallone's Production Company Wants to Be the Blumhouse of Action Films

    “I don’t believe Sylvester Stallone carries around a wallet,” says Braden Aftergood, the executive in charge of scripted development at the movie star’s content company Balboa Prods. It’s not that Sly, as he’s known to friends and fans alike, is trying to duck out on a dinner bill. He never seems to have his license [...]

  • Toronto Film Festival Lineup

    Toronto Film Festival: 'Joker,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'Hustlers' Among Big Premieres

    This year’s Toronto Film Festival will feature super-villain origin stories, splashy literary adaptations, and Tom Hanks as the most beloved performer in children’s television. The Canadian celebration of all things movies unveiled its 2019 lineup on Tuesday, and it appears to be an eclectic mixture of glossy awards bait, auteur-driven indies, and populist crowd-pleasers. It’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad