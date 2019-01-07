E! Misidentifies Jameela Jamil as Her ‘The Good Place’ Character’s Sister at Golden Globes

Tahani really can’t catch a break.

On E!’s live broadcast of the 2019 Golden Globes Awards red carpet, an on-screen caption labeled “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil as another character on the show.

Jamil plays reformed socialite Tahani Al-Jamil on the NBC comedy, and the caption labeled the British actress as “Kamilah Al-Jamil,” Tahani’s sister, who is played by Rebecca Hazlewood — and always overshadows her sibling.

Some Twitter users took the chyron to indicate the outlet was in on the joke, as on the show, the high-strung Tahani is endlessly frustrated by people comparing her to Kamilah, the golden child of the family whose name means “perfect” in Arabic.

E! credited Jameela Jamil as Kamilah Al-Jamil!!! A great joke!!!! E! made a joke! I couldn’t get a screenshot! — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) January 6, 2019

The GOOD PLACE fan running the E! chyron just Who'd Jameela Jamil by calling her "Kamilah Al-Jamil," the name of her character's sister. #GoldenGlobes — Vulture (@vulture) January 6, 2019

Even the official Netflix account tweeted, “Give #TheGoodPlace fan who works at E! one billion dollars for this savage insult on a shot of Jameela Jamil that would ENRAGE Tahani.”

Give #TheGoodPlace fan who works at E! one billion dollars for this savage insult on a shot of Jameela Jamil that would ENRAGE Tahani pic.twitter.com/2hetvBskIb — Netflix US (@netflix) January 6, 2019

While en route to the awards ceremony, Jamil posted a video on Twitter of her wearing jeans under her floral gown. “An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD,” she wrote.

“The Good Place” is nominated for best television series, musical or comedy, while star Kristen Bell scored a nomination for the best actress in a TV musical or comedy category. The 76th annual Golden Globes telecast will begin 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.