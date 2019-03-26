×

Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar Sign New Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox

Will Thorne

“Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless” executive producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar have signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned.

The move marks the third overall the studio has signed since it officially became a part of Disney, after “Pretty Little Liars” producer I. Marlene King and “Daredevil” creator Drew Goddard both inked deals in the last week.

Kasdan and Mar have had an overall deal with the studio since 2012, and under their new multi-year contract, they will develop, produce and direct projects for network, cable and streaming platforms through their production company, The Detective Agency.

They are currently in production on “Heart of Life,” their first drama pilot for the studio which is based on John Mayer’s hit song. The one-hour drama pilot is being directed by Anne Fletcher and is in the works at ABC.

“Jake and Melvin have been a dream team to this studio for years, and keeping them here was a huge priority,” said 20th Century Fox Television President of Creative Affairs Jonnie Davis. “They are smart, wildly talented guys with spectacular taste and incredible creative instincts. They love big swings and they elevate everything. They are also fun and collaborative creative partners-everyone wants to work with them. We wish we could clone them, but the fact is they are both so prolific we don’t need to. We couldn’t be happier they are staying in the family.””

The duo are also currently in production on a “Jumanji” sequel feature, after Kasdan directed and Mar co-produced the 2017 remake.

“For eight years, 20th has been a fantastic and supportive place to work,” said Kasdan and Mar in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Peter, Dana, Jonnie and Howard are bringing us along, as they begin this next chapter.”

They will executive produce the upcoming Lake Bell and Liz Meriweather comedy series “Bless This Mess,” which premieres in April on ABC. Kasdan also directed the “New Girl” pilot in 2011 and served as an EP for the comedy’s entire run.

Kasdan and Mar are represented by WME and attorneys John Sloss and Jacqueline Eckhouse.

