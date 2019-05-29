×
Jake Johnson Joins ABC’s ‘Stumptown’ Series Opposite Cobie Smulders

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jake Johnson has been cast in the upcoming ABC drama series based on the graphic novel series “Stumptown,” taking over the role played in the pilot by Mark Webber.

Johnson will star opposite series lead Cobie Smulders. It follows Dex Parios (Smulders), described as a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Johnson will play Grey McConnell, Dex’s best friend. The series also stars Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy as Det. Miles Hoffman.

Johnson is best known for his starring role on the Fox sitcom “New Girl,” which ended last year after seven seasons. Johnson’s other recent roles include the films “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Tag,” and “Jurassic World.” He is also set to star in and executive produce the animated comedy series “Hoops” at Netflix.

He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood, respectively the author and illustrators of the graphic novel series, will executive produce with Jason Richman serving as writer and executive producer. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad of The District will also executive produce. James Griffith directed the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.

