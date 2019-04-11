×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Limited Series ‘Lake Success’ in Development at HBO

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jake Gyllenhaal Spider-Man
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the Gary Shteyngart novel “Lake Success” that is currently in development at HBOVariety has learned.

Should the project go to series, it would mark Gyllenhaal’s first leading role in a television series. He will executive produce along with Riva Marker through their Nine Stories production banner along with Endeavor Content. Shteyngart will serve as co-writer and co-showrunner on the series along with Tom Spezialy.

In the series, narcissistic, self-deluded and hilariously divorced from the real world hedge fund manager Barry Cohen (Gyllenhaal) flees his family, his past, and the SEC on a cross-country bus ride in search of his college girlfriend and a last chance at romantic redemption. Meanwhile, back in Manhattan, his brilliant wife Seema struggles to raise their autistic son and begins a tragicomic love affair of her own.

“Gary’s novel is a beautifully executed character study highlighting the depth of human contradiction and complication, set against the timely backdrop of America today,” said Gyllenhall and Marker in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to partner with HBO, who has consistently been home to some of the most exciting and acclaimed premium content over the past two decades.”

Related

Gyllenhaal is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, having earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for “Brokeback Mountain” and Golden Globe nominations for the films “Nightcrawler” and “Love & Other Drugs.” He is also known for his roles in films such as “Donnie Darko,” “Prisoners,” and “Zodiac.” Most recently, he starred in the films “Velvet Buzzsaw” and “The Sisters Brothers.” He will also appear in the upcoming Marvel movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Gyllenhaal and Nine Stories are repped by WME and Bloom Hergott. Marker is repped by WME and Paul Hastings LLP.

Shteyngart is the author of New York Times bestseller “Little Failure” and the novels “Super Sad True Love Story,” “Absurdistan,” and “The Russian Debutante’s Handbook.” He is repped by CAA, Denise Shannon Literary Agency, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Spezialy’s past credits include shows like “The Leftovers,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Dead Like Me,” “Manhattan,” “Reaper,” and “Castle Rock.” He also co-developed the Starz series “Ash vs. Evil Dead” and currently serves as executive producer on HBO’s upcoming “Watchmen” series. He is repped CAA, Manage-ment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick Their Favorite Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

More TV

  • Diana Ross performs during Motown 60:

    Motown — Busier Than Ever in 2019? TV Specials, Broadway Musicals Reload the Jukebox

    Motown has almost certainly never had more ancillary projects happening at once in the realms of TV and theater than it does in 2019. Among the offshoots keeping the catalog alive in multiple media: — The Ken Ehrlich-produced “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration” airs on CBS April 21, after being filmed while the stars aligned [...]

  • Hanna Amazon

    'Hanna' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

    “Hanna” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The series, which debuted on March 29, is based on the 2011 film of the same name. It follows the titular 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. She has spent her entire young life [...]

  • CBS NCIS

    'NCIS' Renewed for Season 17 at CBS

    CBS has renewed the long-running action drama “NCIS” for a 17th season. NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leads a troupe of special agents who investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties, from murder and espionage, to terrorism and stolen submarines. His colorful team includes an MIT grad who’s brilliant with [...]

  • Tanya Simon Named Executive Editor of

    Tanya Simon Named Executive Editor of '60 Minutes'

    Tanya Simon, a veteran at CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” has been named the new executive editor of the program, putting a female producer into the top echelon of the CBS News show after an unexpected transition of leadership. Simon has worked for the broadcast for nearly 20 years and was one of the show’s senior [...]

  • Transparent

    'Transparent' Will Kill Off Jeffrey Tambor's Character in Series Finale

    “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway confirmed that Jeffrey Tambor’s character will be killed off in the two-hour series finale, after the actor was fired from the show in 2018. The upcoming musical finale will feature the death of Tambor’s main character, a transgender woman named Maura, and depict the Pfefferman family coping with the loss, Soloway [...]

  • Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nicole Kassell

    Cary Joji Fukunaga, Nicole Kassell to Make ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ Series

    Cary Joji Fukunaga and “Watchmen” director Nicole Kassell are teaming up to bring “The Last of the Mohicans” to TV, Variety has learned. The prospective series, based on the 1826 novel by James Fenimore Cooper, hails from Paramount TV, Anonymous Content and Fukanaga’s Parliament of Owls. Fukanaga is currently under an overall deal at Paramount TV. “The [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8Kit Harington,

    What to Know Before the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

    Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Is Daenerys pregnant? Will Arya cross names off her kill list? “Game of Thrones” will answer these questions and tie up loose ends as the series’ final episodes wrap up the nearly eight-year story. Find out everything you need to know ahead of the final premiere below. When [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad