Jaime Camil to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot From Alex Herschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman

CREDIT: Andreas Branch/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CBS has made a late pilot pickup, ordering a multi-camera comedy with “Jane the Virgin’s” Jaime Camil attached to star.

The untitled project hails from writer and executive producer Alex Herschlag with “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman set to executive produce. In the project, when an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby (Camil) is cut off by his father, he and his wife move into her estranged sister’s Reseda condo, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.

Camil will executive produce in addition to starring. In addition, Joanna Klein of Snyder Urman’s Sutton Street Productions and Ben Silverman of Propagate Content will also executive produce, along with Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley, and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri of RCN TV and Resonant TV. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street and Propagate. Sutton Street is currently under an overall deal the studio.

The pilot keeps Camil and Snyder Urman in business together, with “Jane the Virgin” set to end its run on The CW with its upcoming fifth season. This also marks the second project Snyder Urman has set up with a “Jane the Virgin” alum. She and series star Gina Rodriguez are working on the spinoff “Jane the Novela,” which has received a pilot order at The CW. That project is described as a telenovela anthology series with each season being based on a different fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva. Snyder Urman is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

In addition to his role on “Jane the Virgin,” Camil is a well-known star in his native Mexico in addition to releasing multiple platinum selling albums. He has also lent his voice to animated productions like “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Elena of Avalor.” He is repped by Zero Gravity Management.

Herschlag works as a writer and executive producer on the revival of “Will & Grace” at NBC, having previously served in the same roles on the original series. His other writing and producing credits include “Modern Family,” “Mike & Molly,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Hot in Cleveland.” He is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston.

 

