Jaden Smith to Play Young Kanye West in Showtime Anthology Series ‘Omniverse’

Kanye West and Jaden Smith are teaming up for a Showtime series.

Smith it attached to the star in the series, titled “Omniverse,” while West will executive produce. Showtime has ordered a script for the series.

Omniverse” is a limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception. Season 1 will explore the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West, whose younger self will be played by Smith.

Scooter Braun is also set to executive produce, along with James Shin and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects, Braun’s media company. Miguel Melendez and Smith will executive produce on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

Lee Sung Jin is attached as writer and executive producer. He is currently a co-executive producer on Amazon’s “Undone.” His credits include “Tuca & Bertie” and “Silicon Valley.” Lee’s pilot, “Singularity,” was directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
He is repped by WME, Grandview Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP.

Smith most recently appeared in the films “Life in a Year” and “Skate Kitchen,” and he also had a starring role on two Netflix projects, the animated series “Neo Yokio,” and Baz Luhrmann’s “The Get Down.” He also released his debut studio album “Syre,” in 2017, and has teased another album for later this year.

