Jada Pinkett Smith to Receive ‘Trailblazer’ Honor at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV has revealed that Jada Pinkett Smith will be honored with the “Trailblazer” Award during the 2019 “MTV Movie & TV Awards.”

The prize, which recognizes game-changing creators in entertainment, will be presented by Pinkett Smith’s “Girls Trip” co-star Tiffany Haddish. Previous recipients of the award include Lena Waithe in 2018, Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, Emma Watson and Emma Stone.

“Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Pinkett Smith’s most recent work is on the Facebook Watch web series “Red Table Talk,” which she co-hosts with her mother and daughter. Film-wise, she is set to star as an FBI agent in the upcoming “Angel Has Fallen,” the third film in the “Olympus Has Fallen” series which is slated for an August release.

The 2019 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” ceremony will be hosted by Zachary Levi, fresh off his turn as the titular superhero in the DC Comics blockbuster “Shazam!”

MTV previously announced that “RBG,” “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame” received the most nominations this year, with four apiece. New categories which will feature at the 2019 awards include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero. In terms of musical performances, so far MTV has revealed that Lizzo will be taking to the stage, as well as singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi, who will perform his song “Paradise.”

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as executive producer for the show along with with MTV’s Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut, Vanessa Whitewolf, and Rick Austin. Jackie Barba, Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are the executives in charge of production, while Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are in charge of music.

The 2019 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.