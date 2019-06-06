WarnerMedia and Apple Lead J.J. Abrams Mega-Deal Race

Though no decision has been made, J.J. Abrams looks to be closing in on a destination for a new mega-deal for his production company Bad Robot that could be valued at nearly half a billion. Sources tell Variety that WarnerMedia is emerging as the frontrunner to land the filmmaker and TV mind behind “Alias” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” However, Apple is also said to be in strong contention for a deal that could be historic in scope.

Variety first reported last November that several major players were courting Abrams for a massive deal that would encompass films, television, digital content, music, games, consumer products, and theme-park opportunities. Besides WarnerMedia and Apple, Disney, Universal and Netflix were also in the mix, each making its pitch to Abrams on why its studio was best suited for him.

The pitches have taken place at the highest levels. Chief executive Bob Iger led the Disney’s courtship of Abrams, leaning on a personal rapport developed during the production of two Star Wars films. WarnerMedia chief John Stankey has been the point man for the company’s efforts to hammer out a pact, and has leaned heavily on Bad Robot’s preexisting TV deal with Warner Bros. Television, as well as the company’s ability to offer a variety of landing spots for Abrams-backed content, from streaming platforms to theatrical events. And Comcast’s courtship has brought in everyone from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group to NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke. In recent weeks, insiders at Disney and Comcast have begun to sense that Abrams will be taking his talents elsewhere, despite the fact that both companies offer theme park opportunities that are unmatched.

The courtship has been so intense that one free-wheeling, wine-and-dining session of spitballing and ego-stroking, was likened by studio executives to “The Bachelor,” with jokes made between competitors about who among them received the rose.