×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WarnerMedia and Apple Lead J.J. Abrams Mega-Deal Race

By and
JJ Abrams'Westworld' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Though no decision has been made, J.J. Abrams looks to be closing in on a destination for a new mega-deal for his production company Bad Robot that could be valued at nearly half a billion. Sources tell Variety that WarnerMedia is emerging as the frontrunner to land the filmmaker and TV mind behind “Alias” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” However, Apple is also said to be in strong contention for a deal that could be historic in scope.

Variety first reported last November that several major players were courting Abrams for a massive deal that would encompass films, television, digital content, music, games, consumer products, and theme-park opportunities. Besides WarnerMedia and Apple, Disney, Universal and Netflix were also in the mix, each making its pitch to Abrams on why its studio was best suited for him.

The pitches have taken place at the highest levels. Chief executive Bob Iger led the Disney’s courtship of Abrams, leaning on a personal rapport developed during the production of two Star Wars films. WarnerMedia chief John Stankey has been the point man for the company’s efforts to hammer out a pact, and has leaned heavily on Bad Robot’s preexisting TV deal with Warner Bros. Television, as well as the company’s ability to offer a variety of landing spots for Abrams-backed content, from streaming platforms to theatrical events. And Comcast’s courtship has brought in everyone from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group to NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke. In recent weeks, insiders at Disney and Comcast have begun to sense that Abrams will be taking his talents elsewhere, despite the fact that both companies offer theme park opportunities that are unmatched.

The courtship has been so intense that one free-wheeling, wine-and-dining session of spitballing and ego-stroking, was likened by studio executives to “The Bachelor,” with jokes made between competitors about who among them received the rose.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More TV

  • JJ Abrams'Westworld' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    WarnerMedia and Apple Lead J.J. Abrams Mega-Deal Race

    Though no decision has been made, J.J. Abrams looks to be closing in on a destination for a new mega-deal for his production company Bad Robot that could be valued at nearly half a billion. Sources tell Variety that WarnerMedia is emerging as the frontrunner to land the filmmaker and TV mind behind “Alias” and [...]

  • Da Vinci Code

    NBC Gives Production Commitment to Robert Langdon Drama Series

    Upfronts may have just ended, but NBC has already put a new series into motion. The broadcaster has given a production commitment to a drama series based on the Dan Brown novel “The Lost Symbol,” which follows the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon. In the series, Langdon finds himself pulled into a series [...]

  • Erin Johnson

    'Entertainment Tonight' Names Erin Johnson Executive Producer

    Newsmagazine show “Entertainment Tonight” has tapped longtime producer Erin Johnson to become its executive producer. “Erin’s experience producing the TV show and having worked on the digital side of the business made her the obvious choice to take the reins at ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and lead the brand into its next decade,” said CBS Television Distribution [...]

  • Sam Levinson

    'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Opens Up About Drug Addiction At Premiere

    “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson fought back tears while sharing his story of drug addiction before the show’s premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday. The upcoming HBO series is executive produced by Drake — who got his start on another teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” — and based on an Israeli series that depicts sex and [...]

  • Alec Baldwin

    TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Announces the 'Roast of Alec Baldwin'

    In today’s roundup, Comedy Central announces the “Roast of Alec Baldwin” and “The Hot Zone” brings in huge ratings for National Geographic. SPECIALS Comedy Central has revealed that Alec Baldwin will be this year’s roasting victim on “The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.” The roast will take place in New York, and the taping [...]

  • Peter Bittenbender'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and

    Listen: How Mass Appeal Plans to Build on 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men' Momentum

    Mass Appeal is a hip-hop, culture-focused brand that was born in the 1990s as a New York-based fanzine-style magazine, but CEO Peter Bittenbender is adapting for the future. As choppy waters continue to batter the similarly situated Vice Media and other digital content endeavors in recent months, Bittenbender is looking toward diversification as a solution [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad