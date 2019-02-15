×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ITV, Talpa Present ‘The Desert’ Survival Format as Buyers Converge on U.K. Screenings

U.S. network circles ITV Studios’ Celebrity Format ‘I’ll Get This’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Talpa

It’s post-Berlin and pre-Cannes and the focus of the international TV business has shifted to London as the major distribution outfits present their new wares to buyers.

ITV Studios was up Friday and showed buyers its unscripted lineup. Highlights included “The Desert,” a new desert-based survival format from the Middle East division of “The Voice” creator Talpa. It has just launched on SBC in Saudi Arabia. It sees contestants trained in survival skills, with the weakest eliminated before the finalists take on a multi-day race across the desert.

Elsewhere, 12 Yard, the producers of celebrity dinner party gameshow “I’ll Get This” reported interest from an as-yet-unidentified broadcast network for a U.S. version.

There was also an early glimpse of another 12 Yard format, “Catchpoint,” a physical gameshow for the BBC in the U.K. that was described as “University Challenge meets the Olympics.” Half the room didn’t appear not have the stomach for “Operation Live” – a slow-TV take on an operation that shows surgeons in action in the theater in unflinching detail.

Related

ITV was warming up buyers before taking the formats to MIPTV in April. The sales arm of the U.K. broadcaster had the morning in London’s Ham Yard hotel before handing the venue over to Warner Bros.’ in the afternoon.

The U.K. Screenings have grown in scale and importance. The BBC’s Showcase event was the initial pull for buyers to head to the U.K. and it kicks off next week. BBC Studios, keen to have acquisition execs’ undivided attention, holds its event outside London, in Liverpool. David Attenborough and Riz Ahmed are among the talent it will have in town.

Elsewhere, All3Media has had a formats event and will give buyers a glimpse of shows including “Baptiste” and “The Feed” at a drama event held after Showcase. The likes of Cineflix, Fremantle, and Sony also have screenings.

The emergence of London and Liverpool as destinations for buyers in February changes the dynamics of the international business as the major distributors are set out their stalls earlier in the year and ahead of MIPTV.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • ‘The Desert’ Survival Format Launches as

    ITV, Talpa Present ‘The Desert’ Survival Format as Buyers Converge on U.K. Screenings

    It’s post-Berlin and pre-Cannes and the focus of the international TV business has shifted to London as the major distribution outfits present their new wares to buyers. ITV Studios was up Friday and showed buyers its unscripted lineup. Highlights included “The Desert,” a new desert-based survival format from the Middle East division of “The Voice” [...]

  • Ciarán Hinds as John Franklin, Tobias

    AMC Eyes Moving Channels to Spain Post-Brexit

    AMC is looking at moving its European channel licenses from the U.K. to Spain if Brexit hits hard. Currently, licenses registered with U.K. regulator Ofcom are valid throughout the 28-nation European Union. But if Britain leaves the E.U. next month without a framework for a trade deal – as is increasingly likely, with no agreement in [...]

  • AFV

    'Fresh Prince' Actor Denied Dance Copyright in 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K16' Lawsuits

    “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the “Carlton” dance, which is the focus of lawsuits the actor recently filed against “Fortnite” developer Epic Games and “NBA 2K16” publisher Take-Two Interactive, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed on Wednesday [...]

  • Carlos SlimMexican tycoon Carlos Slim participates

    Carlos Slim’s America Movil Looks to Invest $8.5 Billion in Latin America This Year

    América Móvil general director Daniel Hajj has announced that Carlos Slim’s Mexican conglomerate plans to invest $8.5 billion in Latin American in 2019, focusing primarily on fiber-optic infrastructure and updated mobile technologies such as 4.5G and 5gG. In a conference call with analysts, following the company’s recap of fourth quarter results, Hajj laid out the [...]

  • Netflix Gooses Movistar Uptake in Spain

    Netflix Gooses Movistar + Uptake in Spain

    MADRID — Telefonica’s Movistar +, the biggest pay TV-SVOD service in Spain, is feeling the Netflix effect. And for the good. Following Netflix’s launch on Movistar + on Dec. 11, more than one third of new subscribers to Movistar, Telefonica’s telephony, internet and TV service, have taken the new Netflix option. 35% of established clients [...]

  • Transformers: War For Cybertron

    'Transformers' Origin Story Coming to Netflix as Animated Series in 2020

    Netflix and Hasbro have partnered with Rooster Teeth to bring “Transformers: War for Cybertron” — telling the origin story of the Transformers universe — to the global streaming service in an original series set to launch in 2020. The producers promise that the series will feature a “new animation look and style” that shows the [...]

  • NENT's Viaplay Orders Premium Series 'Commando,'

    NENT's Viaplay Orders Scandinavian Premium Series 'Commando,' 'Cryptid'

    Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the operator of Scandinavia’s leading streaming service Viaplay, has ordered “Cryptid,” the Swedish-language horror series produced by Dramacorp, and Per-Olav Sørensen’s series “Commando” which is based on actual events and set in Norway, Libya and the UK. “Commando” is an eight-episode series based on the special operation carried on in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad