ITV Takes Majority Stake in ‘Harlots’ Producer Monumental Television

ITV Studios now has a controlling stake in Monumental Television, the production company that makes Hulu series “Harlots” and which was founded by Oscar nominated film producers Alison Owen and Debra Hayward. ITV first bought into the company in 2015 and has upped its stake from 26% to 51%.

Julian Bellamy, managing director, ITV Studios, said: “Alison and Debra have proven to be a fantastic fit within the ITV family over the last four years. They’re outstanding creatives with fantastic talent relationships and I can’t wait to work even more closely with them as they start the next phase of Monumental’s growth.”

Owen and Hayward work across film and TV. Owen’s movie credits include “Saving Mr Banks.” Hayward, formerly head of film at Working Title, is a producer on the upcoming adaptation of “Cats.”

Speaking about their Monumental deal with ITV, the pair said, in a joint statement: “ITV Studios is at the forefront of all the exciting new developments in the television landscape and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with the incredible team there.”

ITV Studios Global Entertainment will continue to distribute Monumental shows internationally. Bellamy and Maxine Gardner, ITV Studios U.K. finance director, join Owen and Hayward, and Ruth Berry, managing director, ITVS GE, on the Monumental board.