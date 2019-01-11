×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ITV Studios Boss Makes Push for More Drama and International Growth

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ITV

When ITV CEO Carolyn McCall unveiled her strategy refresh late last year, content was one of three key pillars. That put ITV Studios firmly in the spotlight, and its boss, Julian Bellamy, is the exec tasked with delivering growth across the production business.

International expansion is in the cards, but on the home front, ITV Studios is coming off a banner year. As Bellamy speaks to Variety at ITV’s new digs in London’s Holborn district, where the company moved after vacating its previous home on the banks of the Thames, ratings figures have just landed. Five ITV Studios shows – “Bodyguard,” “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here,” “Vera,” “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway,” and long-running soap “Coronation Street” – were among the top 10 most-watched shows in the U.K. in 2018.

The list doesn’t include sun-and-fun reality program “Love Island,” which was a breakout hit for ITV2, a smaller network. But that show will be remade in the U.S. for CBS in 2019 after having already gone into Australia, Germany, and Sweden and others.

“It’s been a terrific year. We are making more hours than we have before,” Bellamy says. “The fruits of a lot of work are beginning to come through.”

Related

M&A has been a quick and obvious way to bolster output and financials – ITV Studios now has more than 50 production banners under its wing – but Bellamy notes that underlying growth has been running at about 7% annually. As for the deal-making, he pinpoints the £355 million ($450 million) acquisition of Talpa Media in 2015, which brought “The Voice” into the fold, as a key moment.

“Revenue has grown by something like 80% in the international division in the last couple of years or so, and a lot of it has been because we have brought in new management and we have made investments,” says former BBC, Channel 4 and Discovery exec. “One of the key ones has been Talpa. It has had a halo effect for us.”

He cites the example of “The Voice” in France. By bringing production in-house, ITV Studios was able to sign “Fort Boyard” producer Franck Firmin-Guion to run the local business. “That gave us additional weight and credibility in the market, and that in and of itself generates more business,” Bellamy says.

Although ITV Studios now has “a lot of firepower,” Bellamy is open to further acquisitions. “It has got to be the right creative talent, the right cultural fit,” he said. “And we’ve got to get them for the right price.”

Bellamy is heading into his fifth year at ITV, having joined to run the U.K. content operation before stepping up to oversee ITV Studios’ overall international business. Just as former ITV CEO Adam Crozier put an emphasis on expanding ITV Studios, McCall’s refresh under the motto “More Than TV” makes boosting global production and distribution a priority.

U.S. drama expansion is a key goal, even though “we’ve been quite open about how we’re not pursuing a scale acquisition in scripted in the U.S.,” Bellamy says. Growth is likely to come through fresh deals with well-known talent. ITV Studios has partnered with Marty Adelstein at Tomorrow Studios, which has already yielded TNT and Netflix show “Snowpiercer,” ITV Studios’ biggest and most ambitious drama to date.

There are also deals with Jason Blum and Blumhouse Television, and with “The Walking Dead” exec producers Circle of Confusion. ITV Studios’ U.S. team is scouting for more opportunities “to partner with more great creative talent,” Bellamy says.

At home in Britain, the 2019 drama slate includes an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic “War of the Worlds”; “Noughts and Crosses,” produced with Jay Z’s Roc Nation; “Wild Bill,” with Rob Lowe; and “World on Fire,” starring Helen Hunt.

ITV Studios’ overall business remains weighted towards unscripted, with the likes of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “Dancing on Ice.” While that remains important, growing the drama side is key, not least because the FAANGs are in town.

British broadcasters, including ITV, have talked about joining forces to combat the threat posed by streamers, and ITV’s own SVOD strategy is another pillar in McCall’s strategic plans. But Bellamy sees the FAANGs as “unambiguously a huge opportunity” with their huge demand for content. “Two years ago, ITV America had two projects with the FAANGs,” he says. “Today that’s something like 15.”

The benefit goes beyond boosting the bottom line, he adds. “There is an incredible storytelling and creative opportunity that is really opening up for producers, writers and showrunners,” he says, citing next-generation projects such as “Skam” and “Bandersnatch.”

This year’s biggest highlights for ITV Studios are likely to include “Snowpiercer,” “World on Fire” and “Zero Zero Zero,” Bellamy says. “One’s in the U.S., one’s in the U.K., and one’s in Europe,” he notes. “That tells you how the business has changed.”

More TV

  • 'Bandersnatch' Team on Hidden Paths and

    Charlie Brooker on 'Bandersnatch's' Hidden Paths and Testing Netflix's Limits

    There’s a road less taken in art as well as life, it seems. Although “Bandersnatch” offered viewers a choose-your-own-adventure experience in its tale of a talented but tormented young video-game programmer, some story pathways wound up being trodden much less frequently, while a few others remained hidden or completely inaccessible, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker says. About 250 different [...]

  • Charlie Collier, FOX Chief Executive Officer

    'The Passage' Team Talks Diversifying Races, Genders and Ages of Book Characters

    “The Passage” star Saniyya Sidney was unaware that the book version of her character was originally white until her father, a fan of Justin Cronin’s apocalyptic trilogy, informed her during the audition process. “I was like, ‘Oh, she is?'” Sidney told Variety at Thursday’s series premiere in Santa Monica, Calif. “And when I got it, [...]

  • ITV Studios Boss Makes Push for

    ITV Studios Boss Makes Push for More Drama and International Growth

    When ITV CEO Carolyn McCall unveiled her strategy refresh late last year, content was one of three key pillars. That put ITV Studios firmly in the spotlight, and its boss, Julian Bellamy, is the exec tasked with delivering growth across the production business. International expansion is in the cards, but on the home front, ITV [...]

  • World Cup Spain

    Spanish Broadcasters Face Multi-Million Dollar Fines

    MADRID — Stock prices at Mediaset España and Atresmedia, Spain’s two big broadcast networks, fell yesterday afternoon after local press reports that both face fines of up to about €100 million ($115 million) from Spain’s anti-trust authorities regarding abuse of dominant position. Mediaset España recuperated all of its 1.5% stock value loss by late trading [...]

  • R. KellyR. Kelly in concert at

    R. Kelly's Daughter Calls Him a 'Monster'

    In the wake of last week’s premiere of the six-part docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which multiple women accuse the singer of sexual misconduct, Kelly’s own daughter spoke out against her father in an Instagram story on Thursday, the “Ignition” crooner’s estranged daughter took to her Instagram story to speak out, according to E! News. “To the [...]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Discovery Shifts European Channels Out of the U.K. Ahead of Brexit

    Discovery is shifting its channel licenses for services in the European Union from the U.K. to the Netherlands. The U.S. firm said it wanted to ensure its licenses were valid post-Brexit. Channel licenses registered in the U.K. with the media regulator Ofcom are currently valid throughout the 28-nation European Union. But as Britain prepares to [...]

  • This, photo shows the 21st Century

    Fox Confirms It Won't Bid on Disney's Regional Sports Networks

    The new-model Fox Corp. will not be a bidder in the auction of the 22 regional sports networks that Disney is set to buy from 21st Century Fox. Fox confirmed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that it “does not intend” to make a run at any of the RSNs about to change [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad