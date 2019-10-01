×

Viacom Hires Maria Kyriacou to Oversee U.K.’s Channel 5 and Other European Operations

Viacom has hired Maria Kyriacou to run the international operations it runs out of the U.K., including free-to-air network Channel 5. The former Disney exec will join Viacom from ITV Studios, where she is currently president of international.

As president, Viacom International Media Networks U.K., Kyriacou will oversee the channels and related businesses in 33 territories in Europe. She will report to VIMN CEO David Lynn. The previous VIMN U.K. president, James Currell, left Viacom earlier this year.

“Maria has led the international expansion of ITV’s studios business, and her track record of growing international revenues from production, content licensing and distribution at both ITV and Disney means she is ideally equipped to head our operations managed out of the U.K.,” Lynn said.

He added: “Her experience of acquiring, integrating and managing creative businesses and her deep knowledge of the international television market will add a valuable perspective to our fast evolving U.K operations, and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team. She will take the helm at an exciting time, with the merger to form ViacomCBS set to confirm us as one of the world’s most important content producers and providers and to open up new opportunities to license our brands, content and IP.”

Kyriacou said: “With the strength and breadth of its brands and its extensive reach, VIMN is in a great place to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the dynamism of our industry. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting future.”

