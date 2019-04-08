You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ITV Studios Cuts Raft of Deals for U.K. and International Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: itvsge

ITV Studios has powered into MipTV with a slew of deals under its belt for both its homegrown British and international dramas. It has sealed free-TV deals for ITV series “The Bay” and pre-sales for upcoming BBC drama “Gold Digger.” ITV Studios Global Entertainment has also struck its first deals for Scandi series “Kieler Street” and “Hunters,” and sold English/Swedish-language drama “Rig 45” to several on-demand platforms.

The Bay,” a serialized crime series set in a British coastal town, has been picked up by public broadcaster France Televisions, Kiwi pubcaster TVNZ, and Australia’s free-to-air Seven Network. The six-part series from Tall Story Pictures has also sold throughout Scandinavia, to TV4 in Sweden, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark and YLE in Finland. In Asia, KT Corp. has snagged South Korean rights. The series opener launched strongly in the U.K., where it garnered a consolidated 7.2 million viewers and a 28.3% share.

France Televisions, Seven Network and TVNZ have also pre-bought “Gold Digger,” the character-driven relationship thriller starring Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes. The Mainstreet Pictures series will go out on BBC One in the U.K.

Related

ITV Studios has been adding to its U.K. drama lineup with series from elsewhere in Europe. Norwegian thriller “Kieler Street” has been acquired by Swedish pubcaster SVT and South Korea’s KT Corp. The latter has also taken SF Studios’ Swedish-language drama “Hunters,” as have German free-TV player ARD, NPO in the Netherlands and VRT in Belgium. The six-part series is set in a small northern Swedish town where the prospect of a new mine leads to conflict between environmentalists and local residents who hope it will bring them a better future.

“Rig 45” has been bought by several streamers, including Starzplay, which has it for the U.S. and U.K., Showmax in Africa, and U-Next in Japan. The drama was an original for the Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics. It follows an investigator attempting to get to the bottom of a fatal accident on a North Sea oil rig. As she starts to suspect something is wrong, the rig is hit by a hurricane, cutting off contact with the outside world.

“Outstanding British drama is in our heritage, and the spring 2019 slate, including ‘The Bay,’ ‘Gold Digger’ and recent Series Mania Grand Prize winner ‘The Virtues,’ has yet again raised our game,” said Ruth Berry, managing director of ITV Studios Global Entertainment. She added that “as the tastes of global viewers adapt, non-English-language drama is increasingly important” for ITV Studios.

“We are already selling several series successfully and with more content from European producers in the ITV family, like Cattleya, Tetra Media Studios and Piv Bernth’s Appletree on the way,” Berry said.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • French TV Producers Will Make Dramatic

    French TV Producers Will Make Dramatic Entrance at MIP

    Fueled by the demands of the digital marketplace and linked to evolving local tastes, dramatic series have attained unprecedented influence in the French television industry, marking a notable departure from the country’s longtime approach. For decades, international acquisitions dominated Gallic airwaves, while local production focused mainly on one-off telefilms, less-than-prestigious family shows and self-contained limited [...]

  • French Shingle Newen Retools and Rebrands

    French Shingle Newen Retools and Rebrands as TV Landscape Shifts

    The confluence of eager international buyers on the hunt for scripted dramas and strict local statutes that prioritize standalone production houses has had a galvanizing effect on the French television business. New actors have jumped into the fray, while other deep-rooted entities have refocused their attention toward series development. The landscape has significantly expanded, causing [...]

  • shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    MipTV: China's Hunan TV to Co-Produce 'Acting Up' With Endemol Shine

    China’s Hunan TV is to co-produce “Acting Up” with Endemol Shine Group. The talent show is the first product of a wider agreement between the two companies announced in October last year. “Acting Up” is a new talent format where up-and-coming actors vie for roles in real Chinese scripted drama films. The pilot is currently [...]

  • Masked Singer

    'Match Fit,' 'Catchpoint' Lead Reality TV Resurgence at MipTV

    The big money going into drama means scripted grabs all the headlines in TV these days, but under the radar there’s a surprising amount of innovation going on within unscripted entertainment, too. At first glance, it seems like little has changed in that genre, as the list of top formats is familiar. Franchises such as [...]

  • Beta Film, Movistar + Forge Distribution-Production

    Beta Film, Telefonica’s Movistar + Forge Multi-Year Distribution-Production Alliance

    CANNES — Powering up an enhanced production-distribution axis in Europe, Movistar +, the pay TV unit of Telefonica, Europe’s second biggest telco, have closed a multi-year distribution-production alliance with Germany’s Beta Film, one of the continent’s biggest independent production-distribution companies. Beta Film already distributed Movistar + series on a title-by-title basis. Made by Christian Gockel, [...]

  • Mediapro at 25: Key Drama Series

    Mediapro at 25: Exporting Talent, Retaining IP

    The Mediapro offices in Madrid’s Fuencarral district have for years boasted the logo of Globomedia, Spain’s premier scripted series production house. But in the second half of April, a new logo, the Mediapro Studio, will replace the old. The change marks a near-total reinvention of the company’s scripted series production paradigm, says Mediapro partner Taxto [...]

  • Alan Taylor'Terminator Genisys' film premiere, Los

    'The Sopranos' Director Alan Taylor Signs On for Big-Ticket European Drama ‘The Swarm’

    Alan Taylor, who is currently directing “The Sopranos” feature for New Line, will helm “The Swarm,” the environmental drama that will be exec produced by Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”). Taylor won an Emmy for an episode of “The Sopranos” and directed nine installments of the landmark HBO series. His extensive TV credits also include [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad