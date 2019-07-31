ITV Studios Acquires Armoza Formats, Creator of ‘The Four’

ITV Studios has bought Armoza Formats. The Israel-based producer and distributor’s shows include “The Four,” which is on Fox in the U.S. It roster of shows also includes “Still Standing” and “I Can Do That.”

Founded by Avi Armoza, the company specializes in unscripted formats. The ITV deal will see Tel Aviv-based Armoza Formats become part of the broadcaster’s in-house creative network and ITV produce all newly developed Armoza formats in territories where it has a production presence.

“Armoza always strives to be at the forefront of creativity and stay ahead of the challenges in our industry, and we are therefore thrilled to be joining ITV Studios,” said Avi Armoza, who is a well-known figure on the international TV circuit. “We both share the same values and passion for success through creativity and strongly believe that ITV Studios are the perfect partner for the next stage of the company’s evolution.”

Maria Kyriacou, president of ITV Studios International, said: “Armoza Formats has rapidly grown to be one of the top independent creators and distributors of global entertainment hits. This is a unique opportunity to work with Avi and his team and combine his expertise with ITV’s presence and reach to undoubtedly create many more hits of the future.”

Armoza Formats now becomes part of the Global Creative Network, headed up by Mike Beale, for ITV Studios. For ITV Studios the deal will add over 100 formats to its existing catalogue of about 250 unscripted titles, which includes reality hit “Love Island” as well as the likes of “Come Dine With Me” and “Eggheads.”