×

ITV Studios Acquires Armoza Formats, Creator of ‘The Four’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Fergie in the “Week Five” episode of FOX’s all-new singing competition series, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM airing Thursday, Feb. 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.

ITV Studios has bought Armoza Formats. The Israel-based producer and distributor’s shows include “The Four,” which is on Fox in the U.S. It roster of shows also includes “Still Standing” and “I Can Do That.”

Founded by Avi Armoza, the company specializes in unscripted formats. The ITV deal will see Tel Aviv-based Armoza Formats become part of the broadcaster’s in-house creative network and ITV produce all newly developed Armoza formats in territories where it has a production presence.

“Armoza always strives to be at the forefront of creativity and stay ahead of the challenges in our industry, and we are therefore thrilled to be joining ITV Studios,” said Avi Armoza, who is a well-known figure on the international TV circuit. “We both share the same values and passion for success through creativity and strongly believe that ITV Studios are the perfect partner for the next stage of the company’s evolution.”

Maria Kyriacou, president of ITV Studios International, said: “Armoza Formats has rapidly grown to be one of the top independent creators and distributors of global entertainment hits. This is a unique opportunity to work with Avi and his team and combine his expertise with ITV’s presence and reach to undoubtedly create many more hits of the future.”

Armoza Formats now becomes part of the Global Creative Network, headed up by Mike Beale, for ITV Studios. For ITV Studios the deal will add over 100 formats to its existing catalogue of about 250 unscripted titles, which includes reality hit “Love Island” as well as the likes of “Come Dine With Me” and “Eggheads.”

More TV

  • THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Fergie

    ITV Studios Acquires Armoza Formats, Creator of 'The Four'

    ITV Studios has bought Armoza Formats. The Israel-based producer and distributor’s shows include “The Four,” which is on Fox in the U.S. It roster of shows also includes “Still Standing” and “I Can Do That.” Founded by Avi Armoza, the company specializes in unscripted formats. The ITV deal will see Tel Aviv-based Armoza Formats become [...]

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth WarrenSecond 2020

    Democratic Debates: Moderates Swing at Warren, Sanders; Williamson Sets Internet Ablaze

    Anyone tuning into the Democratic primary debates on CNN expecting to see Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders take swings at each other was likely disappointed, but several less well-known candidates — Marianne Williamson in particular — garnered a perhaps unexpected amount of attention on the stage of 10 in Detroit on Tuesday night. Warren, Sanders [...]

  • Democratic Debate

    CNN's Democratic Debate Was a Frantic Lightning Round, But Still an Improvement (Column)

    Tuning into the second round of Democrat debates on CNN, you’d be forgiven for briefly mistaking it for a boxing match. Bombastic highlight reels trumpeting a showdown between “The Progressives” (Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren), assorted moderates (chiefly Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke) and gauzy meme generator Marianne Williamson opened the night. Red, white and [...]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season

    'The Bachelorette' Season 15 Finale: How Did Hannah's Journey End? (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the Season 15 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired July 30, 2019 on ABC. Hannah Brown’s journey for love continued — and kept continuing — with the second half of her overly-emotional finale on Tuesday night. And turns out (spoiler alert!) she is essentially still [...]

  • Cameron Boyce Dead

    Cameron Boyce's Death Was Caused by Epilepsy, Autopsy Report Says

    Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce’s death was tied to his epilepsy, a report from the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed on Tuesday. Boyce died on July 6 at the age of 20. The coroner’s report called it a “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.” The coroner’s findings are consistent with his family’s previous statement, which [...]

  • TV News Roundup: WWE Star The

    TV News Roundup: WWE Star The Big Show to Headline Netflix Comedy Series

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces a new comedy series starring WWE star The Big Show, and BET unveils the cast of its upcoming original show “Bigger.”  CASTING BET Networks has set the cast for its original series “Bigger.” The forthcoming series will feature Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad