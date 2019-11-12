ITV Revenues Down in ‘Uncertain Environment’

ITV revenues were down in the first nine months of 2019. CEO Carolyn McCall, who has set a strategy refresh in motion, said the U.K.-based TV firm’s performance was in line with its expectations. She added that “although the economic environment continues to be uncertain, we are making good progress in executing our strategy.”

Total revenues for the nine months to end-September were £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion), 2% down on the same period in 2018. Ad revenues came in at £1.2 billion and slipped 3% across that timeframe.

ITV has embarked on corporate cost-cutting measures and said it will make £20 million in savings in 2019. It has also rolled out BritBox in the U.K., the box-set streaming service that it 90% owns. On Tuesday it also unveiled a new addressable platform for advertisers.

Content division ITV Studios’ sales inched up 1% at £1.1 billion. McCall said that in the last three months there was good growth at the unit, with the U.S. edition of reality hit “Love Island” and the likes of “Hell’s Kitchen” and drama series “Snowpiercer” bolstering the production and distribution business.

“We expect this performance to continue in Q4, and over the full year we are confident that we will deliver at least 5% growth in ITV Studios’ total revenues at a margin of 14% to 16%,” McCall said of ITV Studios.