Zombie Comedy ‘Zomboat!’ Sets Sail for ITV and Hulu

The zombie apocalypse is coming to the U.K. and will be seen on British and U.S. TV after ITV and Hulu greenlit “Zomboat!” The upcoming comedy will star Leah Brotherhead (“White Gold”), Hamza Jeetooa (“Doctor Who”), Ryan McKen (“White Dragon”), and Cara Theobold (“Downton Abbey”). It will bow on the ITV2 channel this fall and then on Hulu.

The story follows the aftermath of a zombie onslaught being unleashed on the British city of Birmingham. Sisters Kat and Jo, together with unlikely travel companions Sunny and Amar, flee for their lives, by canal boat.

As they journey along the canal in their tightly packed living quarters, friendships develop, alliances form, arguments occur and romance blossoms. Along the way, they realize there is no escaping the problems of everyday life, even in a zombie apocalypse.

Zomboat! will be made by Noho Film & Television production, which is run by former Channel 4 drama execs Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell.

The zombie show was created by Adam Miller (“The Windsors”) and Will Hartley (“Tracey Ullman’s Show”). It was commissioned for ITV2 by Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions, and head of series acquisitions, Sasha Breslau.

“ITV2 is committed to comedy for younger audiences and we’re delighted to partner with Hulu and Noho Productions to add this fantastically high-concept, home-grown comedy adventure series to our slate,” Mortimer said.

ITV’s ITV Studios Global Entertainment is distributing the series internationally. ITV and Hulu previously collaborated on the drama series “Harlots.” Hulu has also picked up British comedies including “Plebs” and “Detectorists.”