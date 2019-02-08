ITV, Epix Team With ‘Downton Abbey’ Creators on Julian Fellowes’ ‘Belgravia’

ITV on Friday confirmed its order of period drama “Belgravia,” a six-part series from Julian Fellowes that he will adapt from his own 2016 novel. The project re-teams the Oscar- and Emmy-winner with NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films, the production company behind Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey.” It will be co-produced by premium cable network Epix.

Set in London in the 1800s, “Belgravia” is a story of secrets and dishonor in the upper echelon of London society. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to a high-society ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful evening of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come.

Carnival’s Gareth Neame will serve as executive producer alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander is set to direct the limited series, with Colin Wratten (“Killing Eve”) producing.

“In ‘Belgravia,’ [Fellowes] has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th-century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out,” said Neame. ““We are delighted to be partnering with ITV once again and look forward to working with Epix to introduce U.S. audiences to this fantastic event series.”

Casting is currently underway, with filming scheduled to begin this spring. NBCUniversal’s international TV sales arm is handling international distribution.

Fellowes already has an NBC series, “The Gilded Age,” and other projects in the works for 2019.

A movie spinoff of “Downton Abbey,” directed by Michael Engler and co-produced by Carnival and Focus Features, is currently in post-production and scheduled for release in September. A first teaser for the movie debuted in December.