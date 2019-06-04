ITV Entertainment Head Siobhan Greene Exiting to Start Own Production Company

Siobhan Greene, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV and a former exec at Simon Cowell’s Syco, is leaving the U.K. broadcaster to set up her own production company.

Katie Rawcliffe will step up from creative director at ITV Studios Entertainment to replace Greene at ITV. Greene herself stepped up from director of entertainment to take the role she is now vacating, in 2016.

She has a long list of primetime credits in her stint at ITV including “Dancing on Ice” and “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.” She will stay on as exec producer of ITV’s popular “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway,” which she co-created, until 2020. She leaves ITV in September.

Greene reported to Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television. “Shu is a great talent and she will be missed by everyone in our team,” he said. “Nobody personifies ITV’s entertainment output more perfectly than Shu, and she has been a joy and an inspiration to work with for the last seven years. We wish her all the very best for her future ventures.”

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to absolutely everyone I have worked with, in the office, in the edit and on the studio floor,” Greene said. “Most of all I want to thank Kevin who picked me in the first place for this role of a lifetime at the Network, and who has so graciously supported me to take this next step.”

Rawcliffe joined ITV Studios in 2008. She has worked on shows and formats including “Dancing on Ice,” “The Voice,” and “Hell’s Kitchen” with Gordon Ramsay. “I can’t wait to get started finding new shows, whilst also working with producers to make sure that the nation’s favorite entertainment shows remain at the top of their game,” she said.