×

Classic Game Show ‘It’s a Knockout’ Coming Back to TV in Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Banijay Group

The classic game show “It’s a Knockout” is returning to European TV as Banijay Rights retools and relaunches the format, which has teams competing in absurd games while sporting wacky costumes.

Production is underway on an Italian version of the original physical game show, and in France a new version of “Jeux Sans Frontieres” has been greenlit by pubcaster France Televisions. BPM and Air Productions are making the French show, which will go out in a primetime slot on France 2 in early 2020. Other versions of the format are also in the works.

Launching new entertainment shows is tough in a cluttered market, and family-friendly formats are in demand from traditional channels. “For a big linear broadcaster it is a big broad show the whole family can watch together,” Lucas Green, Banijay’s head of content, told Variety. “People are now  at home watching lots of different screens, but this has something for everybody, from the epic fails to silly costumes to nostalgia value. And at a time when there are divisions, this celebrates countries across Europe competing, and does it with a sense of humor.”

The idea for the original 1960s French show allegedly came from President Charles de Gaulle, who was keen to promote postwar relations between European countries. There have been “Intervilles” – cities going up against other cities – and “Jeux Sans Frontieres,” the intra-country version.

The new Italian version for Mediaset’s Canal 5 combines both elements, with competing cities from six countries: Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Russia and Spain. There is a show host from each territory, effectively allowing producers to carve out local versions from one big production. A localized edition of the Italian production will go out in Spain.

The country lineup for the show filming in France has not been finalized. Banijay hopes to create a new super-hub in 2020 and take the show out to even more territories, Green said.

“It’s a Knockout” is the latest classic format Banijay Rights has brought back to market. Others include “The Crystal Maze” and “Survivor.”

“Reboots are doing well because they are tried and tested with a track record and format that works,” Green said. “Marketing is incredibly important now for big shows and, amid intense competition for eyeballs, formats and brands people know are really valuable.”

Banijay Rights is the international distribution division of Banijay Group, which recently inked a deal to buy fellow European powerhouse Endemol Shine.

More TV

  • ‘It’s a Knockout’ Classic Game Show

    Classic Game Show ‘It’s a Knockout’ Coming Back to TV in Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

    The classic game show “It’s a Knockout” is returning to European TV as Banijay Rights retools and relaunches the format, which has teams competing in absurd games while sporting wacky costumes. Production is underway on an Italian version of the original physical game show, and in France a new version of “Jeux Sans Frontieres” has [...]

  • Adam Driver appears in The Report

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in November 2019

    Amazon is prepping for the couch-bound holiday season with the addition of several originals to the streamer this month. The second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” starring John Krasinski premiered Nov. 1 and season 4 of “The Man in the High Castle” will follow shortly after with a Nov. 15 debut. Additionally, Adam Driver-starrer [...]

  • Booksmart

    What's Coming to Hulu in November

    As the rest of the world says goodbye to Halloween, Hulu seems to still be in the thick of the spooky season, adding some thrilling titles to its library in November, like “Freddy Vs. Jason,” “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and “Interview with a Vampire,” whose star-studded cast included Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kristen Dunst, and Thandie [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    TV News Roundup: Carol Burnett to Reprise Her Role in 'Mad About You' Revival

    In today’s TV news roundup, Carol Burnett will guest star on Spectrum’s “Mad About You” revival, and Hulu announces the second season premiere date for “Shrill.” CASTING Melissa George (“De Son Vivant,” “The First,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), Logan Polish (“The Astronaut Farmer,” “Margot”) and Gabriel Bateman (“Child’s Play,” “Annabelle,” “Lights Out,” “Benji”) will join Justin Theroux [...]

  • MAYANS M.C. -- "Kukulkan" -- Season

    'Mayans MC' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

    FX has renewed “Mayans MC” for a third season. The news comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, which is set to air on Tuesday. In addition, series co-creator and executive producer Elgin James will serve as the sole showrunner for the third season, which is slated to air in fall 2020. The news comes [...]

  • John J McMahon obit

    John J. McMahon, Founding President of Carson Productions, Dies at 89

    John J. McMahon, the former president of Carson Productions Group and Wilshire Court Productions, died Monday at his Brentwood, Calif. home after a battle with advanced prostate cancer. He was 89. A longtime network executive, McMahon served as senior V.P. of programming and talent for NBC where he’s credited for his involvement in shows including [...]

  • UTA Promotes Nine to Agent and

    UTA Promotes Nine to Agent and Executive

    United Talent Agency has promoted nine agents and five executives across seven of their divisions in Los Angeles, New York and London. Tessie Lammle, James Masters, Daniel McCartney, Ron Perks, Angie Rance, and Chris Visconti have been named music agents; Lucas Barnes has been appointed to television talent agent; John McGrath is now a independent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad