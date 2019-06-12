Annecy: Italy’s Dami Just For Kids Shopping Animated Series ‘Momon Magic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Milan-based Dami Just For Kids Factory (“Dummysaurs”) is starting pre-production on “Momon Magic,” a TV series pairing a teenage girl who loves to draw and a small blue dog with supernatural powers that will be based on a book series to be published by Italy’s Giunti Editore in 2020.

The 26-episode series – with each episode to run roughly 20 minutes – is conceived and written by Allegra Dami chief of the Milan-based company who is producing in tandem with Canada’s Daniel Vermette, a former Technicolor exec who now runs Montreal-based Connexion Film. The animation work will be done by Italy’s Maga Animation Studio.

“Momon Magic” targets kids aged 6-10 and was “born out of the idea that every kid should have a best friend, initially imaginary and then real, that can help them in their everyday routine, as they grow up,” Dami said.

The little blue dog named Momon and 14-year old Happyleen are best friends. In each episode thanks to a pair of magic sneakers they embark on adventures by immersing themselves in a drawing that Happyleen is working on, so that each drawing becomes an animated adventure.

Related Annecy: CMG Scores Sales on Latvian Director Gints Zibalodis' Away' (EXCLUSIVE) 'Cinderella The Cat' Director Alessandro Rak Making 'The Walking Liberty' (EXCLUSIVE TRAILER)

“Each episode starts with a live-action portion with the girl who is either drawing in her room or on FaceTime with a friend,” said Dami. Then Momon and Happyleen, who both talk, enter a drawing so the action becomes 2D. But when their mission, involving a discovery and some problem-solving, is over, “they return to reality,” Dami added.

“Each character is left with something from the adventure they just had, sort of like a souvenir, when they return to Happyleen’s room ” she noted.

The series is being shopped internationally for the first time at Annecy where last year Allegra Dami presented the series “Dummysaurs” now being aired in Italy by DeAgostini.

“Momon” is particularly close to Dami’s heart because her father, multi-hyphenate Andrea Dani, who died prematurely last year at age 57, “had been coaching me on it from the outset,” she said.

Andrea Dami was a prominent publisher and children’s books author who created the “Topo Tip” children’s TV series sold to some 60 countries around the world.