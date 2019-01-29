×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Italian Remake of ITV’s ‘Liar’ to Launch Sales in Berlin

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Fabrizio Di Giulio/Courtesy Mediaset

Italy’s Mediaset and Indigo Film on Tuesday unveiled a glossy Italian adaptation of Scotland-set rape drama “Liar,” titled “Non Mentire,” which marks the first redo of the hit show from ITV and Sundance TV.

All3Media International will kick off global sales on “Non Mentire” at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Buyers will see footage of the show during a Drama Series Days panel titled “A Different Take,” showcasing the British company’s recent move into non-English language dramas.

“Non Mentire,” which means “Don’t Lie” in Italian, is directed by Gianluca Tavarelli (“The Young Montalbano”), shot in Turin, and toplines Greta Scarano (“The Name of the Rose”) in the role of a teacher who goes on a date with a surgeon, which prompts an accusation of rape. The accused surgeon is being played in “Non Mentire” by Alessandro Preziosi (“Medici: Masters of Florence”). 

The Italian “Liar” redo, which will bow Feb. 17 on Mediaset’s flagship Canale 5 channel, signals a major change in the type of scripted content commissioned by the top Italian commercial broadcaster, which is controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Mediaset has been making an effort to ramp up production and improve the quality of its primetime fare after several of their local dramas flopped.

Related

Francesca Cima, a partner in Indigo Films, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty,” said she was pleased to bring to a wide audience a psychological thriller examining a possible date rape from the different perspectives of the two lead characters. She noted that Canale 5 viewers “do not necessarily belong to the camp that is on the side of women.”

Cima said that the original “Liar,” created by BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams, was written “before the birth of the #MeToo movement” and that the Italian production was “fortunate to be able to intercept this aspect.”

Cima added that, thematically, the show is timely in Italy where, under current legislation, non-consensual sex is not automatically classified as rape and alleged rape victims must file complaints within a six-month statute of limitations, a rule that experts say deters alleged victims from coming forward. “The common attitude [in Italy] when it comes to rape is ‘She kind of brought it upon herself,'” Cima said. “And many women have been left alone when they’ve decided to come forward and press charges.”

Mediaset head of drama Daniele Cesarano told reporters in Rome that the choice of making “Non Mentire” was “a very strong and precise statement on Mediaset’s part,” especially since he had vowed not do remakes and to focus entirely on local originals. The decision to commission the show was made by his boss, Mediaset production chief Alfonso Cometti. “We said: ‘We want this stuff. This is the type of storytelling Mediaset is interested in’,” Cesarano added.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Sasha Lane to Star in Amazon

    Sasha Lane to Star in Amazon Drama Series 'Utopia'

    Sasha Lane has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming Amazon series “Utopia,” Variety has learned. Based on the British series of the same name created by Dennis Kelly, “Utopia” follows group of young adults who meet online and are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come in to possession [...]

  • Steve Harvey Variety Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: Steve Harvey Looks Beyond TV for His Next Opportunities

    TV has been good to Steve Harvey. Just not good enough. Though the comedian may be one of the most omnipresent stars across his many shows (“Family Feud,” “Little Big Shots,” “Showtime at the Apollo,” etc.), he is looking to take his career to the next level by doing more than just being a performer. [...]

  • Italian Remake of ITV's 'Liar' to

    Italian Remake of ITV's 'Liar' to Launch Sales in Berlin

    Italy’s Mediaset and Indigo Film on Tuesday unveiled a glossy Italian adaptation of Scotland-set rape drama “Liar,” titled “Non Mentire,” which marks the first redo of the hit show from ITV and Sundance TV. All3Media International will kick off global sales on “Non Mentire” at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Buyers will see [...]

  • Chris O’Dowd as Tom, Rosamund Pike

    Sundance TV Review: 'State of the Union'

    British television was well ahead of its American counterpart in its early willingness to embrace abbreviated runs — something that’s only now become common this side of the Atlantic. And now, they’ve come up with a welcome innovation for prestige dramedy: A series whose ten-episode run totals a little under two hours. Sure, short-form TV [...]

  • Jussie Smollett The Black AIDS Insitute

    'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Assaulted in Chicago in Suspected Hate Crime

    “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized early Tuesday following an assault in Chicago in what is described as a possible hate crime, Variety has confirmed. According to a statement released by the Chicago Police Department, Smollett was beaten by two men who approached him by yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday [...]

  • Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern Join Fox's

    Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern Join Fox's ‘War of the Worlds’ Series

    Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern have signed on for “War of the Worlds,” the upcoming adaptation of the H.G. Wells classic for Fox in Europe and Africa and Canal Plus in France. Stuart Ford’s AGC Television has also boarded the series as a finance and sales partner and will co-distribute internationally. Byrne (“The Usual Suspects”) [...]

  • Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the

    Why Super Bowl Ads Have Become a Harder Sell

    If you think that getting people to advertise during the Super Bowl is easy, think again. In truth, hooking advertisers on TV’s biggest annual event has become a harder sell. The Super Bowl draws more than 100 million viewers annually, resulting in outsize TV ratings and scads of valuable social-media reactions and pass-alongs. And yet, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad