‘Iron Fist’ Alum Finn Jones to Star in Fox Drama Pilot ‘Prodigal Son’

Finn Jones has been cast in the lead role of the Fox pilot “Prodigal Son,” Variety has confirmed.

The one-hour series centers on Malcolm Bright (Jones), an acclaimed criminal psychologist. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father (Michael Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

In addition to Jones and Sheen, the pilot will also star Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, and Frank Harts.

Jones most recently starred in the Marvel-Netflix series “Iron Fist,” which was canceled along with all of the other Marvel shows on the streaming service as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming offering. Jones is also known for his role on “Game of Thrones,” playing Ser Loras Tyrell.

Jones is now the second Marvel-Netflix alum to land a lead role in a broadcast drama pilot this season. Previously, Mike Colter was announced as one of the leads in the CBS pilot “Evil,” which hails from “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” creators Robert and Michelle King.

Jones is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown in the UK, and managed by Nicholas Bernheim.

“Prodigal Son” hails from writers and executive producers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. Fedak most recently created the FBI magician drama “Deception” for ABC, on which Sklaver was a writer and consulting producer. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Lee Toland Krieger will direct the pilot and executive produce. The pilot will be a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

