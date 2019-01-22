×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Irish Animation Studio Lighthouse Names New MD (EXCLUSIVE)

Studio is working on a pair of animated projects for Amazon

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lighthouse Studios

Lighthouse Studios has named Claire Finn its new managing director. The animation studio is based in Kilkenny, Ireland, and has just finished work on Amazon series “Bug Diaries,” and started on another kids project for the streamer, the second season of “Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

Lighthouse is a joint venture between Mercury Filmworks, one of Canada’s best-known independent animation studios, and Cartoon Saloon, which is also based in Kilkenny and has had three Oscar nominations.

Finn comes to Lighthouse from London-based shingle Firecracker Films. Her new role sees her tasked with growing the studio’s development slate, expanding production, and increasing the work for third parties.

“Claire brings a wealth of experience in content development, production, design and the management of artists, all of which will benefit Lighthouse Studios in growing its pipeline,” said Clint Eland, Mercury Filmworks CEO. “She is a talented creative executive and producer who has demonstrated a keen acumen for strategic planning across all media platforms. We are very excited to hand her the reins of the studio.”

Saloon’s CEO Paul Young added: “Lighthouse now can continue with confidence to create a truly creative studio and contribute to making Kilkenny a center of excellence in animation Production, drawing talent from all over the world.”

“The Bug Diaries” is a preschool animated comedy based on the Doreen Cronin books. “Give Mouse a Cookie” is based on the kids book by Laura Numeroff and illustrated by Felicia Bond.

Finn, who has also worked for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, will make her first notable industry appearance at the Kidscreen confab in Feb. “Lighthouse Studios is comprised of a truly high-caliber and international team who share a passion for animation, technology and creating amazing entertainment experiences, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to return to Ireland after 23 years away to work with Paul, Clint and the crew on expanding this global facing company,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More TV

  • Irish Animation Studio Lighthouse Names New

    Irish Animation Studio Lighthouse Names New MD (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lighthouse Studios has named Claire Finn its new managing director. The animation studio is based in Kilkenny, Ireland, and has just finished work on Amazon series “Bug Diaries,” and started on another kids project for the streamer, the second season of “Give a Mouse a Cookie.” Lighthouse is a joint venture between Mercury Filmworks, one [...]

  • Televisa Sets Development Pact With Mexico's

    Televisa Sets Development Pact With Mexico's Endemol Shine Boomdog (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mexico’s Televisa and Endemol Shine have inked a new pact for content development, cementing a long-standing relationship of 17 years. Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog, run by CEO Alejandro Rincon, and Televisa Studios will co-produce a slew of original scripted and unscripted series for the Hispanic markets of Mexico, the U.S. and the rest of [...]

  • Tamron Hall

    NATPE Briefs: Tamron Hall Adds Stations, HBO Grabs 'Post,' Grammys Set Sales

    The new Disney-distributed talk show fronted by Tamron Hall has reached the 70% national clearance threshold now that stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Cox and Meredith have signed on for the topical talker. Hall, the former “Today” anchor, is making the rounds at NATPE on Tuesday in preparation for the show’s fall launch. [...]

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    Marijuana Advertiser Sees Super Bowl Dreams Go Up in Smoke

    Here’s a lesson for the nation’s burgeoning medical-marijuana market: You may be growing, but you can’t bogart that Super Bowl commercial. Acreage Holdings, a company that works to make marijuana available to adults for medical and/or recreational use where legal, is hoping to spark a haze of publicity by noting CBS declined to run a [...]

  • Beta Sells Alex Pina’s Movistar +

    Beta Film Rolls Out Alex Pina, Esther Martinez Lobato’s ‘The Pier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI  — Clinching more deals on one of Mipcom’s highest-profile premieres, Beta Film has closed early major territory sales on Movistar + Original “El Embarcadero” (“The Pier”), Alex Pina and Esther Martínez-Lobato’s follow-up to Netflix phenomenon “La casa de papel” (“Money Heist”), identified by the streaming giant in its first-quarter results last April as its [...]

  • Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals

    NATPE: Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals for British ‘Prison’ Series

    The sales arm of Blue Ant has closed a raft of programming deals with international channels, including for British series “Prison,” as the NATPE market gets underway in Miami. Blue Ant International has sold “Prison,” the factual series about life inside a jail in Durham, England, to multiple territories. Germany’s WELT, Belgium’s VRT, Norway’s TV2, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad