Irish Animation Studio Lighthouse Names New MD (EXCLUSIVE)

Lighthouse Studios has named Claire Finn its new managing director. The animation studio is based in Kilkenny, Ireland, and has just finished work on Amazon series “Bug Diaries,” and started on another kids project for the streamer, the second season of “Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

Lighthouse is a joint venture between Mercury Filmworks, one of Canada’s best-known independent animation studios, and Cartoon Saloon, which is also based in Kilkenny and has had three Oscar nominations.

Finn comes to Lighthouse from London-based shingle Firecracker Films. Her new role sees her tasked with growing the studio’s development slate, expanding production, and increasing the work for third parties.

“Claire brings a wealth of experience in content development, production, design and the management of artists, all of which will benefit Lighthouse Studios in growing its pipeline,” said Clint Eland, Mercury Filmworks CEO. “She is a talented creative executive and producer who has demonstrated a keen acumen for strategic planning across all media platforms. We are very excited to hand her the reins of the studio.”

Saloon’s CEO Paul Young added: “Lighthouse now can continue with confidence to create a truly creative studio and contribute to making Kilkenny a center of excellence in animation Production, drawing talent from all over the world.”

“The Bug Diaries” is a preschool animated comedy based on the Doreen Cronin books. “Give Mouse a Cookie” is based on the kids book by Laura Numeroff and illustrated by Felicia Bond.

Finn, who has also worked for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, will make her first notable industry appearance at the Kidscreen confab in Feb. “Lighthouse Studios is comprised of a truly high-caliber and international team who share a passion for animation, technology and creating amazing entertainment experiences, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to return to Ireland after 23 years away to work with Paul, Clint and the crew on expanding this global facing company,” she said.