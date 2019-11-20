Probe Into Paris Terror Attacks to Be Subject of New Show From Tetra Media

“Vernon Subutex” producer Tetra Media Studio has acquired the rights to adapt Matthieu Suc’s “Les espions de la terreur” (“The Spies of Terror”) as a high-profile spy thriller miniseries set against the backdrop of the deadly 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Franck Philippon, the creator-writer and executive producer of the anticipated show “Mirage,” will be showrunner on the series and will collaborate with Suc, an investigative French journalist. Emmanuel Daucé and Alexandre Boyer are producing “Les espions de la terreur” at Tetra Media Studio, a French TV banner owned by the ITV Group whose track record includes the long-running hit show “A French Village” and most recently “Vernon Subutex.”

Daucé said the miniseries would be aimed at a broad audience and would be told from the perspective of French intelligence agents as they investigate the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks across Paris, which killed dozens of people. The French agents collaborate closely for the first time with secret agents from the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere in Europe to prevent new assaults, as well as track down and dismantle terrorism networks at home and abroad.

The miniseries will span two years in the lives of Nadia Soufiane, who works at France’s General Directorate for Internal Security, and Vincent Morin, an analyst at the General Directorate for External Security.

While the events depicted in the series will all be based on real-life happenings, the main protagonists will be fictional characters, which Daucé said would help writers tighten the narration and delve into the personal lives and psyche of the protagonists. The show will use archival footage.

“Les espions de la terreur” will be in French and will likely include dialogue in English and other languages. Tetra Media will soon attach a director to the show.

The Paris attacks will also serve as the backdrop of the recently announced French adaptation of “In Treatment,” which will be directed by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache (“The Intouchables”), and of Kilian Riedhof’s “You Will Not Have My Hate,” based on Antoine Leiris’ memoir.

Tetra Media is also producing “Paris Police,” a period series set within a police station at the turn of the 20th century in Paris where misogyny and anti-Semitism are rampant. This chapter of French history is mainly known by the infamous Dreyfus Affair depicted in Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy.” “Paris Police” is being co-produced and commissioned by Canal Plus and represented in international markets by Studiocanal.