‘Into the Badlands,’ ‘The Son’ to End on AMC

Daniel Wu as Sunny, Nick Frost as Bajie - Into the Badlands _ Season 3, Episode 8 - Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan/AMC
CREDIT: Aidan Monaghan/AMC

The AMC dramas “Into the Badlands” and “The Son” are coming to an end on AMC, the cabler announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Into the Badlands” will end after the final eight episodes of Season 3. The martial arts drama returns on March 24 at 10 pm ET following a new episode of “The Walking Dead.” The series will then move to its regular timeslot with a new episode on March 25 at 10 pm ET.

In the final chapter of the series, an imprisoned Bajie warns Sunny that Pilgrim can’t be trusted. But with his son’s life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber. The ensemble cast includes Daniel Wu, Nick Frost, Aramis Knight, Emily Beecham, Orla Brady, Ally Ioannides, Lorraine Toussaint, Sherman Augustus, Babou Ceesay, Ella-Rae Smith, and Lewis Tan.

From AMC Studios, “Into the Badlands” was created by executive producers, showrunners, and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg also executive produce along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor, Karen Richards, Paco Cabezas, and Wu.

The second and final season of “The Son” will debut on April 27 at 9 pm ET. In the second season, Eli McCullough will stop at nothing to secure his legacy against the backdrop of the nascent oil industry of 1917, despite the internal struggles he faces with his son Pete. Meanwhile, in 1851, young Eli is now married and a respected warrior among the Comanches. Then a 1988 timeline is introduced in which Eli’s granddaughter Jeanne Anne McCullough is confronted with a long-buried family secret.

The series stars Pierce Brosnan, Henry Garrett, Jacob Lofland, Lois Smith, Paola Núñez, Zahn McClarnon, Jess Weixler, David Wilson Barnes, Sydney Lucas, James Parks, Elizabeth Frances, Shane Graham, and Kathryn Prescott.

The show is based on the book of the same name by Philipp Meyer. It is produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment. Showrunner and writer Kevin Murphy, director Kevin Dowling, Meyer, and Sonar Entertainment’s Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni are executive producers.

