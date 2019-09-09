×
Ad Giant Interpublic Elevates Philippe Krakowsky to COO

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of Interpublic Group

Interpublic Group, one of the nation’s biggest advertising companies, on Monday named Philippe Krakowsky to the role of chief operating officer, putting him in line to succeed its CEO, Michael Roth, as the corporation’s next leader.

Krakowsky, 57 years old, has been with Interpublic in several critical roles, joining it as its top communications executive, then moving to oversee the company’s talent and a strategy. He has supervised the company’s media-buying operations, and helped guide Interpublic through a tumultuous era when it was the subject of a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has worked with three different CEOs.

“For more than a decade, Philippe has played a key part in major strategic actions at Interpublic that have been integral to our long-term success,” Roth said in a statement. “He has helped me in the design and execution of our cross agency “open architecture” model that delivers the best of IPG solutions to our clients. He has also been instrumental in helping create IPG’s distinctive culture, which attracts the industry’s best talent. We’re very excited to have him positioned in this new chief operating role at IPG.”

The move was reported previously by The Wall Street Journal

Many of the world’s big advertising holding companies are in the midst of executive transition. WPP is making its way under Mark Read, who was put in charge of the large ad concern after a less-than-amicable parting of the ways with Martin Sorrell, its founder and longtime leader. At France’s Publicis Groupe, Arthur Sadoun took over as CEO in 2017; the company had been run for many years by Maurice Levy.

Interpublic said Daryl Lee will become the CEO of IPG Mediabrands, a post held by Krakowsky for the past three years. Eileen Kiernan is elevated to global CEO of UM, a large media-buying operation that Lee had run.

 

More to come….

 

