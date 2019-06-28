×

International TV Newswire: SVOD Summer, HBO Casts, Netflix Shoots in Africa

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stranger Things
CREDIT: Netflix

In this week’s International TV Newswire SVOD original content stakes a claim to screens large and small, HBO Latin America announces castings, Netflix gets to work in Africa, New Zealand sci-fi heads to Europe and Nordic countries back student projects.

SVODs Dominate July’s Most Anticipated Series Lists

Forget the book on the beach, SVOD platforms are banking that viewers will prefer tablets, smart TVs and laptops in air-conditioned living rooms this summer. According to the popular app TV Time, a global social media platform which tracks viewer trends based on user participation, the three most anticipated series returning this July are Netflix Originals – “Stranger Things,” “Money Heist” and “Orange is the New Black” – with the fourth coming from Hulu – “Veronica Mars.” The USA Network’s “Suits” was the only broadcast series to crack the top five returning series list.

Related

Amazon Prime Video tops the New Shows list with comic-based anti-superhero series “The Boys.” Two Japanese anime series, “Dr. Stone” from TV Tokyo and “Fire Force” from MBS, made the cut, and the USA Network shows up again with its upcoming political drama “Pearson.” The list is rounded-out by another comicbook series, Epix’s “Pennyworth” from DC comics, the serialized origin story of Bruce Wayne’s indispensable butler Alfred Pennyworth, a British SAS agent employed by Batman’s father in the ‘60s.

HBO Announces Cast on ‘Entre Hombres,’ A Series To Track

Gabriel “El Puma” Goity, Nicolás Furtado, Diego Velázquez, Diego Cremonessi and Claudio Rissi will star in “Entre Hombres,” a four-part minis-series from HBO Latin America and Pol-ka Producciones.

Their names might not mean that much on an international scale. But this is certainly a series to track. Shooting in Buenos Aires from this week, it’s the first solo sortie of film turned drama series director Pablo Fendrik whose “The Bronze Garden,” another HBO-Pol-Ka production which he co-directed, pushed the envelope consistently on style, whether camera movement and framing.

HBO Latin America and Pol-ka have both been upping the ante, HBO scaling up for action survival thriller “Mil colmillos” and period adventure series “Santos Dumont” and “The American Guest, producing its first remake (“Hard”) and moving into  LGBTQIA entertainment with “Todxs.” Pol-ka announced last week at Conecta Fiction its first series fully produced outside Argentina, “El cielo a tiros.” With Fendrik at the helm, “Entre Hombres” promises one of the hardest-hitting of HBO Latin America’s series to date, a vision of a violent, directionless, corruption-sodden Buenos Aires. Right up Fendrik’s street.

Netflix Continues African Growth with “Blood & Water”

Netflix’s has kicked off production on its second live-action African original, “Blood & Water,” set to launch on the platform in 2020. The series is helmed by one of South Africa’s most exciting up-and-coming talents, Nosipho Dumisa; her feature debut “Number 37” was a finalist for the SXSW Gamechanger Award in 2018. “Blood & Water,” produced by Cape Town’s Gambit Films, turns on a teenage girl dealing with recently unearthed family secrets while navigating the perils of her Cape Town high school. In December Netflix announced another South African series, “Queen Sono,” and in April its first animated original from the continent in “Mama K’s Team 4,” excerpts of which were shown to an upbeat reception at Annecy this month. Also at the Festival, Netflix announced an initiative meant to grow the continent’s animation industry, promising to provide full scholarships to France’s famed Gobelins School of Images for up to ten African students.

New Zealand YA Sci-Fi “Cul de Sac” Lands European Distribution

Three major European free-to-air broadcasters have picked up the rights to New Zealand sci-fi series “Cul de Sac.” The BBC in the U.K., YLE in Finland and Denmark’s DR have all finalized agreements with Jetpack Distribution to bring all three seasons of six episodes of the YA sci-fi series to European audiences. The series, produced by Greenstone TV for TVNZ2 in New Zealand, takes place in an alternate reality dystopia where all adults have disappeared, and electricity and internet have been cut off. It follows a young protagonist who must keep her younger siblings safe from dark forces intent on eliminating them. The BBC will stream the series on its iPlayer platform.

Nordic Talents Pitching Competition Selects Student Participants

The Nordisk Film & TV Fond has selected fifteen projects to participate at the Nordic Talents pitching competition taking place this Sept. 4-5 at the National Film School of Denmark. A $30,000 top prize and $6,000 special mention will be awarded to two selected projects to be used to further develop their work. Seven of the 15 titles are TV projects, four live-action and three animated. The Nordic Talents event will also host a masterclass by standout Icelandic writer-director Benedikt Erlingsson, who last year participated in Cannes Critics’ Week and won the SACD Screenwriting Award with “Woman at War” and the San Sebastian Film Festival Audience Award with “Of Horses and Men.”

John Hopewell contributed to this article.

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More TV

  • Stranger Things

    International TV Newswire: SVOD Summer, HBO Casts, Netflix Shoots in Africa

    In this week’s International TV Newswire SVOD original content stakes a claim to screens large and small, HBO Latin America announces castings, Netflix gets to work in Africa, New Zealand sci-fi heads to Europe and Nordic countries back student projects. SVODs Dominate July’s Most Anticipated Series Lists Forget the book on the beach, SVOD platforms [...]

  • Thriller Series Based on ‘Isdal Woman’

    Spy Series Based on Real-Life ‘Isdal Woman’ Mystery in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

    The enduring real-life mystery of “Isdal Woman” will be the subject of a new spy thriller series. Handwritten Pictures, part of  Stefan Arndt and Tom Tykwer’s X Filme, and Beta Film’s “Undercover” producer Good Friends are the German producers. Fenes Film is the Norwegian partner. Beta Film will handle distribution and take the project to [...]

  • Eccho Rights Boosts Development, Sales Team

    Eccho Rights Boosts Development, Sales Team With Hiring of Lisa Widén

    Eccho Rights, a leading sales company in Sweden, is set to ramp up its executive team with the hiring of Lisa Widén, a former head of production at Film Capital Stockholm whose co-production credits include “Before We Die” and “Jordskott.” At Eccho Rights, Widén will be handling sales and acquisitions for Scandinavia. She will continue [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate former vice president

    Kamala Harris Confronts Joe Biden About Segregation During Democratic Debate (Watch)

    Kamala Harris called out former vice president Joe Biden’s history with segregation during Thursday’s democratic debate. “It’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Pushes for Talks With Individual Agencies Amid Uncertainty

    Amid growing uncertainty over the Writers Guild of America’s standoff with agents, the WGA has asked the nine biggest individual agencies to begin bargaining. The WGA’s negotiating committee made the announcement in a message to members Thursday on the heels of UTA suing the guild for alleged abuse of its collective bargaining authority and engaging [...]

  • TV News Roundup: 'The Seinfeld Experience'

    TV News Roundup: 'The Seinfeld Experience' Exhibit to Open in New York This Fall

    In today’s TV news roundup, a behind the scenes Seinfeld attraction called “The Seinfeld Experience” will open in New York City in the fall.  CASTING Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten and Jordan Alexander are set to star in the second season of the Blumhouse TV anthology series “Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones,” which streams on Facebook [...]

  • One Day at a Time Canceled

    'One Day At a Time' Returning for Season 4 on Pop

    “One Day At A Time” fans asked for the series to be saved, and Pop TV has answered the call. A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop, a CBS-owned cable network, in 2020. The series had previously been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix, causing a substantial backlash from fans and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad