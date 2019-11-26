×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

International Emmy Awards: Australia’s ‘Safe Harbour’ Wins for Movie/Miniseries

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ronny Chieng13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit, Show, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019Stand Up for Heroes - New York's most anticipated night of hope, healing and laughter - returns for its 13th annual celebration to honor our nation's impacted veterans and their families. Stand Up for Heroes is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival and is brought to you by Veterans on Wall Street. Beyond the laughs, the evening will feature inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation's military. To date, SUFH has raised more than $50 million for the Bob Woodruff Foundation's mission to ensure that veterans, service members and their families thrive in the next chapter of their lives.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Australian thriller “Safe Harbour” has won the International Emmy Award for movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony recognizing programs from outside the U.S.

The thriller about a disturbing trip to Indonesia for a group of friends from Brisbane beat out nominees from Brazil, India and Hungary. Matchbox Pictures’ produced the series for Australia’s SBS. “Safe Harbour” was picked in the U.S. by Hulu.

The International Emmy kudos are being handed out tonight by the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Haluk Bilginer of Turkey’s “Şahsiyet (Persona)” won for best performance by an actor. Brazil’s “Hack in the City” won for short-form series.

“Daily Show” correspondent and “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Ronny Chieng is hosting the gala at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. Honorary awards will be presented to “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and CNN stalwart Christiane Amanpour.

This year’s nominations in 11 categories came from 21 countries, for programs spanning children’s fare to scripted dramas and comedies to documentary and arts specials. This year’s crop of 44 nominees are spread among Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, for non-English language primetime programming in the U.S.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Movie/Miniseries

Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia

(Pictured: International Emmy Awards host Ronny Chieng)

Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)
Ay Yapim
Turkey

Short-Form Series

Hack The City
Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama
Brazil

 

More TV

  • Ronny Chieng13th Annual Stand Up For

    International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' Wins for Movie/Miniseries

    Australian thriller “Safe Harbour” has won the International Emmy Award for movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony recognizing programs from outside the U.S. The thriller about a disturbing trip to Indonesia for a group of friends from Brisbane beat out nominees from Brazil, India and Hungary. Matchbox Pictures’ produced the series for Australia’s SBS. “Safe [...]

  • GROWN-ISH - "Mind Playing Tricks on

    TV News Roundup: Freeform’s ‘Grown-ish’ Drops Season 3 Teaser (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Freeform’s “Grown-ish” hints at a potential pregnancy in Season 3, and Netflix releases the official trailer for Michelle Wolf’s new comedy special.  DATES “Call the Midwife” will return to PBS for a holiday special on Dec. 25. The series follows nurses, midwives and nuns who visit poor, expectant mothers.  Paramount [...]

  • (L-R): Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter,

    TV Review: 'The L Word: Generation Q'

    Not many shows would come panting out the gate with explicit, bloody period sex, but “The L Word: Generation Q” isn’t trying to be most shows. A sequel companion to Ilene Chaiken’s groundbreaking lesbian drama “The L Word,” which premiered 15 years ago on Showtime, Marja-Lewis Ryan’s new iteration aims to both honor the original [...]

  • BIONDI Frank Biondi, former CEO of

    Frank Biondi Jr., Former Viacom and Universal Studios Head, Dies at 74

    Frank Biondi Jr., the seasoned entertainment business executive who served tenures as the CEO of HBO, Viacom and Universal Studios, died Monday of cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 74. Biondi was the consummate example of the kind of polished, Ivy League-trained business executives who rose through the ranks in the entertainment industry in [...]

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    The Chainsmokers to Produce Music Drama in Development at Freeform

    The Chainsmokers are set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Demo.” It follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager [...]

  • LEGION -- "Chapter 10" - Season

    'Legion' Leads TV Nominations for American Society of Cinematographers Awards

    FX’s science-fiction series “Legion” scored a leading two nominations for the American Society of Cinematographers Awards. “Legion” received nods in the commercial television category, along with “Project Blue Book,” “Vikings” and “Gotham.” Non-commercial TV series recognition went to “Das Boot,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Carnival Row,” “Titans” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Winners will be announced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad