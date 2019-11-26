International Emmy Awards: Australia’s ‘Safe Harbour’ Wins for Movie/Miniseries

Australian thriller “Safe Harbour” has won the International Emmy Award for movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony recognizing programs from outside the U.S.

The thriller about a disturbing trip to Indonesia for a group of friends from Brisbane beat out nominees from Brazil, India and Hungary. Matchbox Pictures’ produced the series for Australia’s SBS. “Safe Harbour” was picked in the U.S. by Hulu.

The International Emmy kudos are being handed out tonight by the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Haluk Bilginer of Turkey’s “Şahsiyet (Persona)” won for best performance by an actor. Brazil’s “Hack in the City” won for short-form series.

“Daily Show” correspondent and “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Ronny Chieng is hosting the gala at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. Honorary awards will be presented to “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and CNN stalwart Christiane Amanpour.

This year’s nominations in 11 categories came from 21 countries, for programs spanning children’s fare to scripted dramas and comedies to documentary and arts specials. This year’s crop of 44 nominees are spread among Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, for non-English language primetime programming in the U.S.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Movie/Miniseries

Safe Harbour

Matchbox Pictures

Australia

(Pictured: International Emmy Awards host Ronny Chieng)

Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)

Ay Yapim

Turkey

Short-Form Series

Hack The City

Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama

Brazil