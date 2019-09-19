×
Brazil, U.K. Lead International Emmy Awards Nominations

Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 1) - Picture Shows: Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN), Supporting Artists - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Mark Mainz
CREDIT: BBC/Synchronicity/Mark Mainz

Brazil and the U.K. lead the pack in this year’s International Emmy Awards nominations, which span 21 countries across 11 categories.

Titles and talent from Britain and Brazil will vie with others for the trophy in five categories: drama, best performance by an actor, best performance by an actress, arts programming and documentary. Brazilian shows also won a three further nods in the comedy, short-form series and movie/miniseries categories, while a British program scored a nomination for non-scripted entertainment.

Other countries with more than one nod include Germany, Australia, Belgium, Argentina, Hungary and India.

“The diversity, geographic spread and quality of this year’s nominees is a testament to the increasing wealth of outstanding television being created on a global scale,” Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said Thursday. “We congratulate the nominees for their outstanding achievements.”

The International Academy will also present special awards to CNN and PBS journalist Christiane Amanpour, who was one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees earlier this year, and to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators and showrunners of “Game of Thrones.”

The winners of this year’s International Emmys will be announced Nov. 25 in New York.

2019 International Emmy Awards Nominees:

Arts Programming
“Dance or Die,” Netherlands
“John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky,” U.K.
“Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure,” France
“Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas,” Brazil

Best Performance by an Actor
Haluk Bilginer in “Şahsiyet” (“Persona”), Turkey
Christopher Eccleston in “Come Home,” U.K.
Raphael Logam in “Impuros” (“Impure”), Brazil
Jannis Niewöhner in “Beat,” Germany

Best Performance by an Actress
Radhika Apte in “Lust Stories,” India
Jenna Coleman in “The Cry,” U.K.
Marjorie Estiano in “Sob Pressão” (“Under Pressure”) – Season 2, Brazil
Marina Gera in “Orok Tel,” Hungary

Comedy
“Especial de Natal, Porta dos Fundos” (“The Last Hangover”), Brazil
“FAM!”, Singapore
“Kupa Rashit,” Israel
“Workin’ Moms” – Season 2, Canada

Documentary
“A Primeira Pedra” (“The First Stone – The Rise of Lynching in Brazil”), Brazil
“Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World,” Netherlands
“Louis Theroux’s Altered States,” U.K.
“Witness: India’s Forbidden Love,” Qatar

Drama Series
“1 Contra Todos” (“One Against All”) – Season 3, Brazil
“Bad Banks,” Germany
“McMafia,” U.K.
“Sacred Games,” India

Non-English U.S. Primetime Program
“Al Otro Lado del Muro,” U.S.
“El Recluso,” U.S.
“Falco,” U.S.
“Magnífica 70” – Season 3, U.S.

Non-Scripted Entertainment
“La Voz” (“The Voice”) – Season 2, Argentina
“Taboe” (“Taboo”), Belgium
“The Remix – India,” India
“The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night,” U.K.

Short-Form Series
“dxyz,” South Korea
“Hack the City,” Brazil
“Luottomies” (“Wingman”) – Season 2, Finland
“Wrong Kind of Black,” Australia

Telenovela
“100 Dias Para Enamorarse” (“100 Days to Fall in Love”), Argentina
“La Reina del Flow” (“The Queen of Flow”), Colombia
“The River,” South Africa
“Vidas Opostas” (“Tangled Lives”), Portugal

TV Movie/Mini-Series
“Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora” (“If I Close My Eyes Now”), Brazil
“Lust Stories,” India
“Safe Harbour,” Australia
“Trezor,” Hungary

