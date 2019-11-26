×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

International Emmy Awards: U.K.’s ‘McMafia’ Wins for Drama Series

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Haluk Bilginer poses with the award for best performance by an actor for his role in "Sahsiyet" (Persona) during the 47th International Emmy Awards gala at the Hilton New York, in New York2019 International Emmy Awards - Press Room, New York, USA - 25 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

U.K. series “McMafia” earned the International Emmy Award for drama at the 47th annual ceremony recognizing programs from outside the U.S.

BBC’s “McMafia,” which also aired on AMC, was the final winner tonight at the Hilton New York where the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ kudos were handed out at a dinner gala hosted by “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng.

Australia’s “Safe Harbour” won for movie/miniseries. The thriller about a disturbing trip to Indonesia for a group of friends from Brisbane beat out nominees from Brazil, India and Hungary. Matchbox Pictures’ produced the series for Australia’s SBS. “Safe Harbour” was picked in the U.S. by Hulu.

The comedy prize went to Netflix’s Brazilian program “Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover),” a Biblical spoof starring popular comedian Fábio Porchat.

Haluk Bilginer of Turkey’s “Şahsiyet (Persona)” won for best performance by an actor. Marina Gera, star of Hungary’s “Orok Tel (Eternal Winter)” won for best performance by an actress.

Brazil’s “Hack in the City” won for short-form series. “Dance or Die,” a documentary from the Netherlands about Syrian dancer Ahmad Joudeh, got the nod for arts programming.

The U.K.’s “The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night” won for non-scripted entertainment program. the ITV series revolves around celebrities participating in a strip-off to raise money for cancer charities. The Netherlands won again in the documentary category for “Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World,” about the work of the self-described citizen journalist collective Bellingcat on pushing investigative stories on mainstream media outlets.

“Falco,” a 15-episode crime drama that revolves around the trials of an honest cop in 1994 Mexico, prevailed for non-English language U.S. primetime program. The series from Red Arrow International aired Stateside on Telemundo. Telenovela honors went to Colombia’s “La Reina del Flow (The Queen of the Flow).”

Honorary awards were presented to “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and CNN stalwart Christiane Amanpour, who also hosts PBS’ nightly interview series “Amanpour.”

This year’s nominations in 11 categories came from 21 countries, for programs spanning children’s fare to scripted dramas and comedies to documentary and arts specials. This year’s crop of 44 nominees are spread among Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, for non-English language primetime programming in the U.S.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Drama Series

McMafia
Cuba Pictures
United Kingdom

Movie/Miniseries

Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia

Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)
Ay Yapim
Turkey

Short-Form Series

Hack The City
Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama
Brazil

Arts Programming

Dance or Die
A Witfilm / NTR
Netherlands

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night
Spun Gold TV
United Kingdom

Comedy

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
(The Last Hangover)
Porta dos Fundos / Netflix
Brazil

Documentary

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World
Submarine / VPRO Television
Netherlands

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Falco
Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo
United States of America

Best Performance by an Actress

Marina Gera in Orok Tel
Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee
Hungary

Telenovela

La Reina del Flow (The Queen of Flow)
Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV
Colombia

(Pictured: Best actor winner Haluk Bilginer)

More TV

  • DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale"

    'Dancing With the Stars' Season 28 Winner Revealed (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 28 finale of “Dancing With The Stars” on ABC. The winner is revealed in this post. Another season, another mirror ball trophy. The winner of the 28th season of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed Monday night during ABC’s finale of the [...]

  • Haluk Bilginer poses with the award

    International Emmy Awards: U.K.'s 'McMafia' Wins for Drama Series

    U.K. series “McMafia” earned the International Emmy Award for drama at the 47th annual ceremony recognizing programs from outside the U.S. BBC’s “McMafia,” which also aired on AMC, was the final winner tonight at the Hilton New York where the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ kudos were handed out at a dinner gala [...]

  • GROWN-ISH - "Mind Playing Tricks on

    TV News Roundup: Freeform’s ‘Grown-ish’ Drops Season 3 Teaser (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Freeform’s “Grown-ish” hints at a potential pregnancy in Season 3, and Netflix releases the official trailer for Michelle Wolf’s new comedy special.  DATES “Call the Midwife” will return to PBS for a holiday special on Dec. 25. The series follows nurses, midwives and nuns who visit poor, expectant mothers.  Paramount [...]

  • (L-R): Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter,

    TV Review: 'The L Word: Generation Q'

    Not many shows would come panting out the gate with explicit, bloody period sex, but “The L Word: Generation Q” isn’t trying to be most shows. A sequel companion to Ilene Chaiken’s groundbreaking lesbian drama “The L Word,” which premiered 15 years ago on Showtime, Marja-Lewis Ryan’s new iteration aims to both honor the original [...]

  • BIONDI Frank Biondi, former CEO of

    Frank Biondi Jr., Former Viacom and Universal Studios Head, Dies at 74

    Frank Biondi Jr., the seasoned entertainment business executive who served tenures as the CEO of HBO, Viacom and Universal Studios, died Monday of cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 74. Biondi was the consummate example of the kind of polished, Ivy League-trained business executives who rose through the ranks in the entertainment industry in [...]

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    The Chainsmokers to Produce Music Drama in Development at Freeform

    The Chainsmokers are set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Demo.” It follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad