International Emmy Awards: U.K.’s ‘McMafia’ Wins for Drama Series

U.K. series “McMafia” earned the International Emmy Award for drama at the 47th annual ceremony recognizing programs from outside the U.S.

BBC’s “McMafia,” which also aired on AMC, was the final winner tonight at the Hilton New York where the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ kudos were handed out at a dinner gala hosted by “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng.

Australia’s “Safe Harbour” won for movie/miniseries. The thriller about a disturbing trip to Indonesia for a group of friends from Brisbane beat out nominees from Brazil, India and Hungary. Matchbox Pictures’ produced the series for Australia’s SBS. “Safe Harbour” was picked in the U.S. by Hulu.

The comedy prize went to Netflix’s Brazilian program “Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover),” a Biblical spoof starring popular comedian Fábio Porchat.

Haluk Bilginer of Turkey’s “Şahsiyet (Persona)” won for best performance by an actor. Marina Gera, star of Hungary’s “Orok Tel (Eternal Winter)” won for best performance by an actress.

Brazil’s “Hack in the City” won for short-form series. “Dance or Die,” a documentary from the Netherlands about Syrian dancer Ahmad Joudeh, got the nod for arts programming.

The U.K.’s “The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night” won for non-scripted entertainment program. the ITV series revolves around celebrities participating in a strip-off to raise money for cancer charities. The Netherlands won again in the documentary category for “Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World,” about the work of the self-described citizen journalist collective Bellingcat on pushing investigative stories on mainstream media outlets.

“Falco,” a 15-episode crime drama that revolves around the trials of an honest cop in 1994 Mexico, prevailed for non-English language U.S. primetime program. The series from Red Arrow International aired Stateside on Telemundo. Telenovela honors went to Colombia’s “La Reina del Flow (The Queen of the Flow).”

Honorary awards were presented to “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and CNN stalwart Christiane Amanpour, who also hosts PBS’ nightly interview series “Amanpour.”

This year’s nominations in 11 categories came from 21 countries, for programs spanning children’s fare to scripted dramas and comedies to documentary and arts specials. This year’s crop of 44 nominees are spread among Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, for non-English language primetime programming in the U.S.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Drama Series

McMafia

Cuba Pictures

United Kingdom

Movie/Miniseries

Safe Harbour

Matchbox Pictures

Australia

Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)

Ay Yapim

Turkey

Short-Form Series

Hack The City

Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama

Brazil

Arts Programming

Dance or Die

A Witfilm / NTR

Netherlands

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night

Spun Gold TV

United Kingdom

Comedy

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

(The Last Hangover)

Porta dos Fundos / Netflix

Brazil

Documentary

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World

Submarine / VPRO Television

Netherlands

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Falco

Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo

United States of America

Best Performance by an Actress

Marina Gera in Orok Tel

Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee

Hungary

Telenovela

La Reina del Flow (The Queen of Flow)

Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV

Colombia

(Pictured: Best actor winner Haluk Bilginer)