International Emmy Awards: U.K.’s ‘McMafia’ Wins for Drama Series

U.K. series “McMafia” earned the International Emmy Award for drama at the 47th annual ceremony recognizing programs from outside the U.S.
BBC’s “McMafia,” which also aired on AMC, was the final winner tonight at the Hilton New York where the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ kudos were handed out at a dinner gala hosted by “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng.
Australia’s “Safe Harbour” won for movie/miniseries. The thriller about a disturbing trip to Indonesia for a group of friends from Brisbane beat out nominees from Brazil, India and Hungary. Matchbox Pictures’ produced the series for Australia’s SBS. “Safe Harbour” was picked in the U.S. by Hulu.
The comedy prize went to Netflix’s Brazilian program “Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover),” a Biblical spoof starring popular comedian Fábio Porchat.
Haluk Bilginer of Turkey’s “Şahsiyet (Persona)” won for best performance by an actor. Marina Gera, star of Hungary’s “Orok Tel (Eternal Winter)” won for best performance by an actress.
Brazil’s “Hack in the City” won for short-form series. “Dance or Die,” a documentary from the Netherlands about Syrian dancer Ahmad Joudeh, got the nod for arts programming.
The U.K.’s “The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night” won for non-scripted entertainment program. the ITV series revolves around celebrities participating in a strip-off to raise money for cancer charities. The Netherlands won again in the documentary category for “Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World,” about the work of the self-described citizen journalist collective Bellingcat on pushing investigative stories on mainstream media outlets.
“Falco,” a 15-episode crime drama that revolves around the trials of an honest cop in 1994 Mexico, prevailed for non-English language U.S. primetime program. The series from Red Arrow International aired Stateside on Telemundo. Telenovela honors went to Colombia’s “La Reina del Flow (The Queen of the Flow).”
Honorary awards were presented to “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and CNN stalwart Christiane Amanpour, who also hosts PBS’ nightly interview series “Amanpour.”
This year’s nominations in 11 categories came from 21 countries, for programs spanning children’s fare to scripted dramas and comedies to documentary and arts specials. This year’s crop of 44 nominees are spread among Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, for non-English language primetime programming in the U.S.
Here is a complete list of winners:
Drama Series
McMafia
Cuba Pictures
United Kingdom
Movie/Miniseries
Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia
Performance by an Actor
Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)
Ay Yapim
Turkey
Short-Form Series
Hack The City
Fox Lab Brazil / Yourmama
Brazil
Arts Programming
Dance or Die
A Witfilm / NTR
Netherlands
Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night
Spun Gold TV
United Kingdom
Comedy
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
(The Last Hangover)
Porta dos Fundos / Netflix
Brazil
Documentary
Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World
Submarine / VPRO Television
Netherlands
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Falco
Spiral International / Red Arrow International / Dynamo
United States of America
Best Performance by an Actress
Marina Gera in Orok Tel
Szupermodern Studio / Gulag Memorial Committee
Hungary
Telenovela
La Reina del Flow (The Queen of Flow)
Sony Pictures Television / Teleset / Netflix / Caracol TV
Colombia
(Pictured: Best actor winner Haluk Bilginer)