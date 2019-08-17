‘Instinct’ Canceled After Two Seasons

CBS has canceled “Instinct” after two seasons.

Series creator Michael Rauch announced the cancellation Friday on Twitter, writing, “I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season. We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25.”

Rauch also thanked series stars Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic for “making Dylan & Lizzie more everything than I could have ever hoped.”

“Thanks to our incredible crew, cast, writers, producers & all who helped make our show, with respect, talent & kindness,” he added. “And a giant thank you to our diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?)”

Novakovic, who plays Cumming’s partner Lizzie on the show, shared her disappointment on Twitter, writing, “WELL THIS SUCKS BALLS. But when one door closes another… actually f— that. This sucks balls. Love to all our fans and the most incredible cast and crew. Thank you all for an incredible two years.”

Based on James Patterson’s “Murder Games,” “Instinct” featured Cumming as CBS’ first gay protagonist, a psychology professor and author who begins profiling murderers in New York City after a serial killer uses his own book as inspiration for killings. Episodes nine and ten of season two — which premiered June 30 — will air Sunday, and the show’s finale will take place Aug. 25.